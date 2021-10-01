Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Kia Seltos Could Go Hybrid for 2023

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A report out of South Korea this week indicates that Kia is developing a hybrid variant of its Seltos sub-compact SUV, and that it could be ready for the 2023 model-year.

Kia is one of the most aggressive automakers when it comes to electrifying its lineup, and what’s more it is almost alone in focusing on giving budget-conscious buyers electrified options. In addition to the all-electric Niro EV and Soul EV, it now offers a Sorento hybrid in our market and will launch a Sportage hybrid for the 2023 model-year.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

According to Korean Car Blog, the Seltos will be the next to receive a hybrid-electric powertrain. Its evidence for this is internal documentation indicating that when the model, which first launched in summer 2019, gets a mid-cycle revision for 2023, it will include a new powertrain choice that includes an electric motor. It will inherit the same powertrain currently used for the Niro’s hybrid variant. The blog adds that the hybrid configuration will serve as the replacement for diesel variants sold in some markets, but that nothing prevents Kia from bringing the new Seltos hybrid.

That’s not a given, but seeing that the automaker has been aggressive up to now in electrifying its North American fleet, there’s every reason to think it will follow the same strategy with the Seltos.

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2021: Kia Introduces the Hybrid Version of the 2023 Sportage

Los Angeles 2021: Kia Introduces the Hybrid Version of th...

Kia unveiled the hybrid version of its upcoming Sportage at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2023 Sportage HEV is based on the formula used in Hyundai's Tucson...

Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Kia Niro

Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Kia Niro

Kia yesterday unveiled the second generation of its Niro SUV in Seoul. The model, which will arrive sometime next year as a 2023 vintage, will still be avail...

Mitsubishi Debuts Next-Gen Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Debuts Next-Gen Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi has given its next-gen Outlander PHEV SUV a global premiere presentation, though it won’t make the North American market before next summer. Which...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Mountain Base Concept
Nissan Previews Two Fetching Camper Vans Ahea...
Article
The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
GM, Others Cancel Planned In-Person Events at...
Article
C8 Corvettes at GM's Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky
At Least 122 C8 Corvettes Wrecked by Recent U...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Ultra
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellca...
Video
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 