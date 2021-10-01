Kia Seltos Could Go Hybrid for 2023

A report out of South Korea this week indicates that Kia is developing a hybrid variant of its Seltos sub-compact SUV, and that it could be ready for the 2023 model-year.

Kia is one of the most aggressive automakers when it comes to electrifying its lineup, and what’s more it is almost alone in focusing on giving budget-conscious buyers electrified options. In addition to the all-electric Niro EV and Soul EV, it now offers a Sorento hybrid in our market and will launch a Sportage hybrid for the 2023 model-year.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

According to Korean Car Blog, the Seltos will be the next to receive a hybrid-electric powertrain. Its evidence for this is internal documentation indicating that when the model, which first launched in summer 2019, gets a mid-cycle revision for 2023, it will include a new powertrain choice that includes an electric motor. It will inherit the same powertrain currently used for the Niro’s hybrid variant. The blog adds that the hybrid configuration will serve as the replacement for diesel variants sold in some markets, but that nothing prevents Kia from bringing the new Seltos hybrid.

That’s not a given, but seeing that the automaker has been aggressive up to now in electrifying its North American fleet, there’s every reason to think it will follow the same strategy with the Seltos.