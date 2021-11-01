Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV, charging port

After presenting a first electrified version of its redesigned Sportage SUV in the form of a straight hybrid variant back in November in Los Angeles, Kia has now rolled out the Kia Sportage PHEV.

The new Sportage inherits the powertrain we’ve already met in the new Sorento PHEV, which includes a 1.6L 4-cylinder turbo engine as well as a 66.9-kWh electric motor fed by a 13.8-kWh battery pack; total output is 261 hp, up from the 221 of the hybrid version and the 187 hp of the regular Sportage. All-electric range is estimated by Kia at 51 km, and fuel consumption in hybrid mode is expected to hover around 6.7L/100 km. All-wheel drive is part of the standard configuration, and power is managed by a 6-xpeed auto transmission.

Kia claims a recharging time of two hours on a regular Level 2 home outlet.

Its format and the likely price range it will get (still to be announced) make the 2023 Sportage PHEV eligible for a federal EV discount, as well as provincial incentives where applicable.

All versions of the model are expected to arrive at dealerships later on this year, but the gasoline version will debut first, during the summer. The two electrified versions should follow in the latter part of 2022.

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV, three-quarters front

The fifth-generation 2023 Kia Sportage is larger than the outgoing SUV, and is intended as Kia's counterpart to the Hyundai Tucson, which was redesigned for 2022. It’s built on the carmaker’s N3 platform, designed to improve off-road capabilities. To that end, the Comfort, Eco, Sport and Smart drive modes will be joined by a new Terrain mode, which automatically adjusts certain settings in response to snow, mud and sand, for example.

Inside, the interior has been fully redesigned and is highlighted by the infotainment screen and new, fully digital data screen for the driver, both 12 inches when chosen as an option.