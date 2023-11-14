The Kia Sorento will be redesigned for the 2024 model year, and we'll get our first look at it at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, November 16.

In anticipation of this unveiling, the company has decided to share an image of the front end to give us a glimpse of the changes to the North American model.

Unveiling of 2024 Kia Sorento Photo: KIA

No further information has been revealed about the changes the model will benefit from. We don't expect any changes under the hood, since the current generation, presented at the beginning of 2021, introduced us to a new powertrain, a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, replacing the valiant 3.3-liter V6 that had served the SUV for ages. Base versions should still benefit from the naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, also 2.5 litres in size.

Last July, the company unveiled the Korean version of the Sorento. Comparing the images from that time with the ones shown today, we get the impression that it's the same model, just presented differently thanks to the lighting effects. What is clear is that the styling picks up the theme used with the new Niro, as well as the EV9 SUV that is about to make its debut.

The all-new 2024 Kia Sorento Photo: KIA

Compared to the outgoing product, the grille and headlights have been redesigned, and the bumper and hood have been updated. The overall look is richer and more refined.

At the rear, the 2024 Sorento will benefit from new lights and a new skid plate.

For the rest, we'll have to see if the other changes, especially the addition of three new colours to the Korean palette, are also part of the new features offered here.

Exterior design of 2024 Kia Sorento Photo: KIA

On board, the model presented on the other side of the planet also benefits from the new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system, already present in several Hyundai and Kia models. The dashboard and centre console have also been redesigned, with new air vents and simplified controls.

We'll have full details of this refreshed Sorento after its official unveiling in Los Angeles.