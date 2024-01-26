Kia recalls 100,000 Sportage and Carnival vehicles.

Kia is issuing a second major recall in January, calling more than 100,000 Sportage SUVs and Carnival minivans into service. Earlier this year, 80,000 2011 Sorento models were recalled due to fire hazards.

This time, the problem behind the recall involves the roof moulding. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the roof moulding can separate from the rest of the vehicle, posing an accident risk to other road users.

Ironically, there were reports yesterday of a Ford recall, also for parts that can separate from the vehicle.

Confusingly, two vehicles are being recalled for the same problem, but they were built in different locations.

The Sportage recall affects 40,426 units from 2020 to 2023, models assembled at Kia's Georgia plant. Like the Carnival, the vehicles were manufactured in South Korea. A total of 60,623 units from the years 2022 to 2024 are affected.

As for the problem itself, it's that the roof moulding can separate from the vehicle due to interference between the moulding's fasteners and an excessive amount of roof panels sealant. The improper installation of the moulding is believed to be responsible for the problem.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail beginning in March. Kia dealers will inspect the mouldings and repair or replace them free of charge if necessary.