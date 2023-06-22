The Baja 1000 Peninsula is a famous off-road rally race that has been held every year for over 40 years on the Baja California Peninsula in northwestern Mexico.

Also known as the "Wild West of Motorsports", the first edition of this race dates back to 1967, with several celebrities participating, including Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, who were among the very first drivers of the Baja 1000.

Baja 1000 race Photo: Auto123

The race of crazy drivers!

Known for its extreme and unforgiving tracks, the Baja 1000 offers each year a new challenge with a new adrenaline rush in a merciless battle.

The race gathers motorcycles, cars, quads, buggies and sidecars each year during the third weekend of November. It is considered the longest continuous race in the world and can last up to 36 hours. The race starts and ends in the Mexican city of Ensenada and consists of a distance of approximately 1000 miles or 1600 km from one point to another in a minimum amount of time. It attracts adrenaline enthusiasts from all over the world, regardless of their level, who decide to participate in order to meet the challenge.

Along the way, riders must avoid traps on the track and deal with fluctuating weather conditions, challenging terrain and rocky roads. Each year, however, hundreds of amateur and professional drivers take part in this marathon and accept the challenge.

Baja 1000 Challenge Photo: Auto123

The two Quebec riders participating in this year's race

Simon and Maxime Losier began their careers as Canadian rally drivers in 2004 and 2006, respectively, and have many notable achievements to their credit, including several top-five finishes in the Canadian Rally Championship and even several podium finishes in the same competition.

Since his debut, Simon Losier has built a solid reputation in the Canadian rally community by competing in numerous national and international events in the United States.



Maxime Losier started his career as a co-driver, but quickly realized that he wanted to be a driver. He has competed in several national and international rallies, including the Monte Carlo Energies Alternative Rally.

In addition to their own driving career, the Losiers have also played an active role in the world of Canadian rallying, supporting several teams to help them excel and achieve their goals.

The 2023 truck Photo: Auto123

The truck of the 2023 edition

Simon and Maxime Losier chose Bernthal Industrie to prepare their race truck, the famous Trophy Truck 6100 Spec, renowned for its performance and efficiency. The model is equipped with a powerful LS3 - V8 engine, 40-inch tires resistant to the challenges of the terrain, as well as a fuel capacity of approximately 400 liters.

Its lightweight and rugged chassis is constructed from laser-cut tubing and sheet metal. Its suspension system is designed to give the wheels maximum stability under acceleration.

The Trophy Truck Spec 6100 is capable of over 200 mph on the toughest race tracks. It is one of the best off-road vehicles in the world!

Preparing for the Baja 1000 Photo: Auto123

Prepare for the Baja 1000 Race

Preparing for the Baja 1000 Peninsula requires a lot of hard work, not only physically, but also mentally. Another very important point is the organization of assistance. It is also useful to master some mechanical concepts to be ready to face the tracks in the best conditions.

L'expérience de la course du Baja 1000 Photo: Auto123

First of all, the participants have to prepare themselves physically to survive the extreme conditions of the race by following intense training programs and adopting dietary measures to optimize their efforts and hydration. Indeed, facing the desert under the blazing sun for days on end requires a great deal of endurance and preparation.

A mental preparation is then necessary to be able to resist in the most difficult moments of the race. Some exercises help to improve concentration and reflexes.

As far as the vehicle is concerned, it is essential to have the maximum number of tools, spare parts, engine oil and gearbox in order not to be short of anything. For maximum efficiency, it is also necessary to plan for the installation of a well-equipped mechanical team on site, ready to intervene in all types of possible scenarios. Remember, the goal is to finish the race, no matter what the conditions.

The Baja 1000 Peninsula is undoubtedly the most unforgiving race, but it remains a unique and rewarding experience for adrenaline and thrill seekers.

We look forward to seeing you at the start line in November 2023!