Photo: Lamborghini The Lamborghini Aventador, doors open

Lamborghini closed an important chapter in its history as it completed assembly of its last Aventador. The milestone is all the more significant because the Italian manufacturer also confirmed that it will no longer produce any non-electrified V12 cars. A new era is dawning for the exotic car maker.

The last unit built was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster. This edition was unveiled in 2021 as the last variant of the Aventador. Production, capped at 350 coupes and 250 roadsters, was supposed to end early, but Lamborghini extended it due to the loss of some units in the sinking of the Felicity Ace last February. The 6.5L V12 engine that powers it generates 769 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque.

The Aventador made its debut at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, and in the time since it has become the most popular V12-powered model in the brand's history to date. A total of eight variants have been released, not including special limited-edition models. A total of 11,465 units have been sold worldwide. That's more than double all previous V12-powered models.

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production.” - Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini's chairman and CEO

Photo: Lamborghini The V12 engine of the Lamborghini Aventador

There will be a sequel to the Aventador, however, and the beast that will replace it has been spotted in testing ahead of its planned launch early next year. It will also have a V12 engine, but the powertrain will be electrified, in the form of a plug-in hybrid system. The V12 will be new, the third one designed entirely in-house by the company.

As for what's next for Lamborghini, every model will offer some form of electrification starting in 2024. The firm is planning an electric vehicle, a GT, to be launched in the second half of the decade.

Photo: Lamborghini The last Lamborghini Aventador on the assembly line, img. 1

Photo: Lamborghini The last Lamborghini Aventador on the assembly line, img. 3

Photo: Lamborghini The last Lamborghini Aventador on the assembly line, img. 4