Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lamborghini Has Now Sold 20,000 of its Urus, and It’s Taken Only Four Years

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

For some, exotic brands offering SUVs continues to be seen heresy. That sentiment is understandable, given that firms like Lamborghini, Maserati and Ferrari are, in the eyes of those folks, all about pure sports cars.

But the real world being what it is, there are questions of profitability to be considered for any automaker. And as has been proven time and again by automakers from Porsche to Bentley to Jaguar and back, SUVs sell very well, and they are very profitable.

That’s all the explanation required to understand why Ferrari is about to launch its first SUV. And it also makes the news that Lamborghini has just produced the 20,000th unit of its Urus SUV not all that shocking. The model launched in 2018, one of its mandates being to become a cash cow for the automaker (and at the very least, a bigger success than the LM002 SUV the company introduced in 1986).

Browse cars for sale available near you

After 10,000 units sold, in 2020
Photo: Lamborghini
After 10,000 units sold, in 2020
After 15,000 units sold, in 2021
Photo: Lamborghini
After 15,000 units sold, in 2021

It’s mission accomplished, safe to say. And its sales aren’t slowing either. In July 2020, we reported on the production of the 10,000th model, after some two years on the market. In July 2021, the company assembled the 15,000th. And now the 20,000th model has just left the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory. The milestone Urus is heading to Azerbaijan where its owner awaits.

With 20,000 units produced in just four years, the Urus has become the company's best-selling model in record time. The Italian marque doubled its deliveries and had to hire more than 500 people to meet the demand. The factory that assembles it has doubled in size from 80,000 to 160,000 sq. m.

To out the performance of the Urus in perspective, the Gallardo, which has long been the brand's flagship model, has sold just over 14,000 units. Over a 10-year period.

Last year, on its way to delivering 5,021 units of the Urus, Lamborghini recorded the best sales year in its 59-year history.

As for what's next for the Urus, it looks like it's going to be – wait for it – electrification. But in the short term, the combustion engine of the current model isn’t going anywhere; the transition is not expected to happen until the end of this decade. We could see a plug-in hybrid model appear I the interim, mind you.

Lamborghini Urus
Photo: Lamborghini
Lamborghini Urus
Photos:Lamborghini
Lamborghini Urus pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Lamborghini Builds its 10,000th Urus SUV

Lamborghini Builds its 10,000th Urus SUV

Lamborghini’s bet seems to have paid off: the automaker has just announced it has now built 10,000 units of its new Urus SUV. While some second-guessed the ...

Genesis Rides GV70 to New Sales Heights in Canada

Genesis Rides GV70 to New Sales Heights in Canada

As it hoped, the new GV70 compact SUV has given Genesis momentum as it seeks to implant itself on the luxury vehicle landscape in Canada. The company predict...

DBX Boosts Aston Martin’s YTD Sales by a Whopping 224 Percent

DBX Boosts Aston Martin’s YTD Sales by a Whopping 224 Per...

The DBX SUV, the first utility vehicle in Aston Martin's history, has propelled the luxury brand's sales since the beginning of the year. Propelled? More lik...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Honda HR-V
2023 Honda HR-V: Honda Fills In the Holes
Article
Sony's Vision-S concepts
Honda and Sony Will Jointly Produce One or Mo...
Article
Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to St...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to Stalled Vehicles on the Highway
Video of Accident Shows What ...
Video
Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 