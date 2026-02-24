Lamborghini Nixes First EV, Will Refocus on PHEVs

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed this past weekend that it’s pulling the plug on its plan to launch an all-electric model. The automaker first went public with the Lanzador EV project in 2023, but changing realities in the automotive world have led it to pull the plug on the model - it’s now officially dead.

This is not a decision made on the spur of the moment, actually. Winkelmann also confirmed that the decision to pivot away from a BEV was made last year, and it came about following feedback from customers but also dealers and its own executives. According to the CEO, all of that feedback indicated that the brand’s customers were simply not on board with electrification. Even more simply, if the customers won’t follow, don’t go there.

Citing the lack of “emotional connection” from EVs, a connection that its customers feel is a necessity, Winkelmann said that Lamborghini will instead continue to produce vehicles with gas engines “for as long as possible.” That’s not forever, thus, but it does shove full-on electrification into a nebulous far-horizon future. Said Winkelmann, life at Lamborghini will consist of, “for the foreseeable future, only PHEVs. We will continue to develop electrification because we also need to be ready.”

Producing combustion engines doesn’t preclude introducing some form of electrification, of course. Winkelmann confirmed that there will be a plug-in-hybrid model in lieu of the Lanzador, though he didn’t provide any kind of timeline. Such a model will presumably allow the company to get its full lineup electrified in some form by 2030. That lineup already includes the plug-in-hybrid Revuelto and Temerario.

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini