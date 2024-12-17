Lamborghini, famous for its luxury and performance cars, is pushing back the debut of its first electric vehicle to 2029. The Lanzador EV was originally scheduled for 2028, but current realitied have led the Italian brand to joins others such as Lotus, Bentley, Toyota, Ford, RAM and Buick in delaying their electrification projects.

Why wait until 2029?

CEO Stephan Winkelmann justified the delay by citing market uncertainty: “We don't think 2029 is late to launch an electric car. In our segment, the market won't be ready until 2025 or 2026.”

Lamborghini is also keeping an eye on the 2026 review of the European Union's on internal combustion engines, set to take effect in 2035. Should those regulations be relaxed, Lamborghini could well abandon its electric vehicle project.

The Lamborghini Lanzador, in profile | Photo: Lamborghini

Synthetic fuels: a possible alternative

Delay aside, Lamborghini isn't ruling out alternatives to traditional combustion engines. Stephan Winkelmann says he's optimistic that synthetic fuels could offer a viable solution for the future. He declared that “Synthetic fuels represent an opportunity for cars like ours.”

Other manufacturers like Porsche are already investing heavily in that technology. Porsche tested its synthetic eFuels in a racing championship this year, in partnership with Mobil 1.

Ferrari still moving full steam ahead with electrification

While Lamborghini revises its timelines, Ferrari continues to actively pursue its EV project. The Italian brand has built a new factory dedicated to EV production. The first all-electric Ferrari model should be unveiled in 2025 and marketed in 2026, with an estimated price of around $550,000.

It remains to be seen whether Ferrari will stick to this timetable or follow Lamborghini's lead. For now, the Prancing Horse brand seems determined to stay ahead of the competition.