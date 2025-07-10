Add Lamborghini's name to the list of carmakers taking a step back, or even a step to the side, in their journey towards electrification. The prevailing winds being what they are in the industry and in global markets, the company has decided to delay the arrival of the all-electric version of its Urus SUV.

Brand CEO Stephan Winkelman recently stated that the next generation of the SUV will feature a plug-in hybrid configuration. The all-electric model could be pushed back to as late as 2035.

Winkelman says the delay is due to regulatory uncertainty. He added that the plug-in version is very important for both the company and its customers. Many of those will be pleased at the news that the model will continue on with a combustion engine for a while longer.

That said, we don’t know at this point what engine the automaker might go with for the plug-in version of Urus. Currently, Lamborghini's top-selling model uses a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 that, combined with an electric motor, offers 789 hp and 710 lb-ft of torque.

The launch of the next-generation Urus is planned for 2029.

That timeline will give the automaker the time needed for development. Lamborghini also says that

it still has hope for synthetic fuels to replace gasoline. That would of course allow it to keep a more traditional engine for its models and thus offer the sound that is so dear to Lamborghini’s clientele.