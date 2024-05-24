Lamborghini is recalling its Urus SUV due to a rare but serious problem: the hood could detach, either partially or completely, when the vehicle is travelling at high speed.

The recall concerns models from 2023 and 2024 model-years. A total of 2,133 vehicles are affected in the USA. In Canada, the campaign affects 272 units.

Transport Canada explains that “On certain vehicles, the rivets securing the hood latch strikers may not have been installed properly. Under certain conditions, the striker(s) could detach from the hood and the hood may open suddenly while driving. This could also cause the hood to separate from the vehicle.”

The problem is the air pressure that seeps under the hood when driving. This adds stress to the locking system, and because that system is prone to failure, the hood could then tilt upwards, blocking the windshield and the driver's view, and potentially damaging the windshield.

This all obviously poses a danger to occupants of the vehicle, but also to other road users, should the hood come completely off.

Lamborghini became aware of the problem following an investigation resulting from two separate warranty claims reporting a misaligned hood. The manufacturer is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

Dealers will inspect the hood and install new parts free of charge to hold it properly in place.

The automaker says it will send owner notification letters on June 28.