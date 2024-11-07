• Lamborghini confirms that 2025 Urus SUV is all sold out; there will be no more until 2026.

When Lamborghini announced that it would be bringing an SUV to market, one could practically hear company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini turning over in his grave. Brand purists cried heresy.

Of course, Lamborghini was simply taking a logical step to ensure long-term profitability, namely offering consumers what they want in the 21st Century: sport utility vehicles.

The Urus made its debut in 2018. Sharing its underpinnings with other Volkswagen Group models, namely the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne, the SUV has been a money-maker for the brand ever since.

And this reality means that the brand can continue to offer exotic models, simply because it can afford to do so.

2025 Lamborghini Urus, in profile | Photo: Lamborghini

How popular is it?

The Urus is so popular that Lamborghini says it has received enough orders to fill the production schedule for the whole of 2025. So, if you reserve a model today, you’ll be getting a 2026 model… down the road.

The Urus is currently offered in plug-in hybrid configuration, and a switch to all-electric won’t happen until 2029, barring changes of plans. We'll have to wait and see.

And for those who think it might be easier to get their hands on the brand's new car, the Revuelto, sooner rather than later, forget it. It takes more than two years to receive one. Place an order for a Revuelto today, you'll get it in late 2026 or early 2027.

That leaves the brand's new entry-level offering, the new Temerario, unveiled at Monterey Motor Week last August. When the Huracan's replacement will arrive on the market has yet to be confirmed.

In 2023, Lamborghini set a record with 10,112 units sold, and it could eclipse that mark this year. By the end of September, the company had already sold 8,411 units, up 8.6 percent on the same period last year.