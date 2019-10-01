Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lamborghini Builds its 10,000th Urus SUV

If there are any obscure corners of the automotive industry still unaware of the SUV takeover, here’s a new stat that should shed light on those last vestiges. Lamborghini has trumpeted the 10,000th Urus SUV to come off the company’s assembly line.

Recall the loud accusations of heresy and betrayal leveled at the Italian performance-car manufacturer when it decided to enter the SUV arena a few back. Of course, since then Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin have all developed utility models, or are in the process of doing so.

This past March, like just about everyone else, Lamborghini was forced by the oncoming pandemic to close its main assembly plant. Once things improved in Italy, production resumed at full speed producing cars, but also... the Urus SUV.

This week the 10,000th unit of the model came off the assembly line. It’s decked in the model’s new Nero Noctis Matt colour and sports a complete carbon-fibre package, along with a duo-tone interior. The model is headed to a buyer in Russia, which happens to be one of the larger markets for the Urus.

Lamborghini factory
Photo: Lamborghini
Lamborghini factory

What is actually the second SUV in the history of the brand (don’t forget the LM002, produced in the late 80s and early 90s) helped spur strong global sales growth by Lamborghini last year. In 2019, The Italian manufacturer racked up 8,205 sales around the world, a 43 percent jump in comparison to the year prior. The Urus accounted for 4,962 of those sales, or more than 50 percent.

Anyone willing to bet against more Lambo SUV models being developed in the coming years?

Lamborghini Urus
Photo: Lamborghini
Lamborghini Urus

