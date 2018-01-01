Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Land Rover Defender James Bond with V8 Engine Announced

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

When the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, many were preparing to head to theaters to see the 25th installment of the James Bond series, No Time to Die. The release of another movie in the franchise is for us the occasion to see not just Agent 007 in action, but the cars that feature in it.

Last year, we were promised a new model on screen that was not even at dealerships yet: the Land Rover Defender. With the two delays that pushed back the release of the movie by 18 months – it’s now set to hit theatres in October) – we now get a model that’s already out on the market, and that in fact we’ve already driven.

All is not lost, however: fans of Land Rover and of James Bond still have something interesting to look forward to. The British automaker has announced a special Bond Edition of the Defender, obviously inspired by the models seen in the movie.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, profile
Photo: Land Rover
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, profile

The Land Rover Defender V-8 Bond Edition combines the V8-engine recently introduced with the 110 version of the model with some unique styling cues. This includes a rather effective black package, 22-inch Luna Gloss Black wheels and xenon blue front brake calipers. The vehicle looks pretty darn good, wethinks.

On board, the touchscreen shows a special animation when the model starts, a sequence of course inspired by the world’s most famous (and thus least secret) secret agent.

The 5.0L supercharged V8 engine that serves is the same seen in the 110, with its 518 hp and 416 lb-ft of torque of output. However, the V8-powered Defenders benefit from specific settings for the suspension and the 8-speed automatic transmission, as well as an active (electronic) rear differential.

Realistically, don’t expect to see any of these Bond Editions roaming Canadian roads - production will be limited to 300 units.

Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, three-quarters rear
Photo: Land Rover
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, three-quarters rear
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, badging 1
Photo: Land Rover
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, badging 1
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, écusson 2
Photo: Land Rover
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, écusson 2
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, multimedia screen
Photo: Land Rover
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, multimedia screen
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, wheel
Photo: Land Rover
Land Rover Defender James Bond Edition, wheel

You May Also Like

A Ford Bronco First Edition Selling on eBay for $150,000

A Ford Bronco First Edition Selling on eBay for $150,000

A Ford Bronco First Edition has just appeared on eBay, and the asking price is $150,000. Only 7,000 of this variant were produced, and Ford is out of them. S...

BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion Editions Coming for 2022

BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion Editions Coming for 2022

BMW has unveiled Black Vermilion Editions coming for the 2022 BMW X5 and X6 SUVs. Only 50 units of each of the special black-and-red-themed editions are plan...

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: 1,000 More Units To Be Produced

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: 1,000 More Units To Be Pr...

1,000 more units of the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat will be built by Dodge, according to the Muscle Cars & Trucks website. The company wants those who couldn't ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Subaru Impreza
Subaru Recalling Some 2021 Impreza Cars Over ...
Article
5G Connectivity: GM Canada Partnering Up with...
Article
CAMI plant in Ontario
Most GM plants in North America Shutting Down...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Cars Shown in London Prior to Auction
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Ca...
Video
Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 