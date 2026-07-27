Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed it will officially wind down production of the entry-level Land Rover Discovery Sport in December, bringing an end to the rugged compact SUV’s 11-year manufacturing lifecycle.

This announcement is not quite a formality, but almost. Factory order banks have already closed across major European markets, including France, Germany and Spain.

A sharp fall from early heights

The retirement marks a sharp fall from previous heights for a model that once served as JLR’s primary growth driver. Introduced in 2015 to replace the Freelander, the Discovery Sport racked up over 122,000 global sales in 2016 to become the brand’s top seller.

See: 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Review

That momentum didn’t last. Demand fell gradually then quickly over the next decade, despite mid-life platform and technology updates. By 2025, annual sales were at less than a tenth of their peak. In Canada, JLR sold only 239 units last year, for a 32 percent year-over-year decline.

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Behind the decline, there were obvious factors like aging hardware, a poor reliability record and steep depreciation. But the vehicle's exit was also just about a given due to the European Union’s updated General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2), which mandating strict active safety hardware that was never engineered into the entry-level model. JLR decided that updating the platform was economically non-viable. In that respect, the Discovery Sport followed the same trajectory as Porsche’s combustion-powered Macan in Europe.

On to the Range Rover GT

On the glass half-full front, retiring the Discovery Sport frees up crucial manufacturing capacity at JLR’s Halewood assembly plant in the UK as the facility converts to the company’s new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA). The assembly space will host production for upcoming electric offerings, including the Range Rover GT grand tourer, not coincidentally unveiled just last week.

The closely related Range Rover Evoque will soldier on for now, but JLR is shifting focus toward new electric and hybrid models across its Range Rover line. Meanwhile, industry expectations point toward the upcoming, smaller Defender Sport to ultimately take the Discovery Sport's place. That model is expected next year with hybrid and electric variants.