Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has provided details for the Laramie Longhorn outfit that will adorn the super-rugged HD versions of its RAM 2500 and 3500 models.

These versions will be decked in some remarkable luxury elements, starting with rich seat covering, wood elements and satin chrome accents. Alligator-skin-type material will cover the central console, the insides of the doors and the instrument panel.

In every respect, this is a premium version focused on luxury. FCA is very good at producing this kind of high-end truck, and it’s not a surprise so much effort goes into it: they sell extremely well, and they’re very profitable for the automaker.

The premium elements extend to the vehicle’s exterior as well, with chrome slats on the grille and a matching bumper setting the tone. Buyers can choose from two colour schemes and thematic approaches, as well as from quantity of different finishes for the 20-inch wheels that the model rides on.

At the upper end of the model range, the truck will have a maximum of 1,000 lb-ft of torque at its disposal, a towing capacity of 35,100 lb and cargo capacity of 7,680 lb.

The announcement by FCA came at the same time more or less as GMC was unveiling the HD version of its 2020 Sierra truck at an event in San Diego. Not to be outdone, Chevrolet confirmed that the super-duty version of its 2020 Silverado will get its big launch in February.

It adds up to a mighty bout looming on the horizon in the heavyweight pickup category. Given the financial stakes involved, it should be a doozy.

Article by Auto123.com