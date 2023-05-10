Leasing a new car, avoiding unpleasant surprises.

Returning a car at the end of a 3, 4 or 5 year lease can be a stressful and unfamiliar time for some drivers.



To avoid additional costs and unpleasant surprises, it is important to follow a few tips. Here are 10 tips to consider during your lease and just before you return the vehicle.



During your rental



Oil changes within the scheduled mileage are important. However, you are not required to have this service performed at the dealership. If you decide to use the services of your garage, it is strongly recommended that you document the bills for these visits.



Be sure to follow the terms of your lease, including mileage, tire wear, etc,

minimum maintenance requirements. Failure to do so may result in additional charges.



If you are frequently faced with unforeseen circumstances, you should know that some brands offer extended coverage (some fees apply). This coverage provides for unexpected and minor damage to your vehicle during your rental. This means that your vehicle does not have to be returned to its original condition, which is much less stressful.





Do this before you return to the dealer from your lease.



Inspect your vehicle thoroughly. This inspection will help you identify any repairs that need to be made before you return the vehicle, saving you additional costs.



Clean the car, a clean car is often a sign that your vehicle has been well maintained. Consider cleaning the interior and exterior of the car to make a good impression on your dealer and avoid cleaning costs.



Make sure you have all the necessary documents to return the car, such as the lease, registration, and insurance certificate. A complete file will make the process easier and avoid complications.



It is important to make an appointment with the dealer to facilitate the return of the rental vehicle. This step will allow you to choose a convenient time to complete the entire process.



Questions / Answers



Does my vehicle need to be in good mechanical condition when I return it?



No. If you return the vehicle and rent another one at the same location, the dealer must be more lenient. You are a loyal customer and remain a customer of the brand and the dealership. The dealer saves a lot of money by avoiding the cost of acquiring a new customer. This depends largely on the context, the brand of the vehicle, and the dealer's practices.



A variety of other criteria can influence the dealer's estimate, even if the condition of the body, brakes and mechanics is different from the original condition.



Some of these criteria are

1) Your vehicle's mileage is much lower than expected.

2) Used car inventory is low at this dealership

3) The trade-in value is less than the vehicle's market value.

4) Your vehicle is a popular model/version and colour.

5) The time of year makes it possible to resell your vehicle quickly.