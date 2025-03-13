Lexus is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Canada this year. One could say around the world actually - the company was founded in 1989 and its models started arriving in most global markets in 1990.

In any case, the Lexus Canada team is celebrating the milestone by holding three events across the country throughout 2025. The aim is to highlight the presence and successes of Toyota's luxury brand in our market. Each event focuses on a chapter of Lexus' history in Canada, namely its past, present and future.

Thing kicked off with an event split between Quebec City and the beautiful Charlevoix region. Its look at the brand’s past centered around the evolution of the Lexus SUV lineup. And to mark the occasion, a first-generation RX model was on site. Even better, it was available for test drives.

The 1998 Lexus RX | Photo: Lexus

The 2025 Lexus GX | Photo: Lexus

An overview of the models

It wasn’t alone either. The event gave us the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the small UX, the big GX and LX, and the NX, RX and TX that come in between. Plus the RZ, the brand’s all-electric model.

Each of those, we were given the chance to test out on snow and ice on an arranged circuit. Lexus also provided an off-road trail for us to take the GX and LX on. We could also take any vehicle we wanted for an on-road test drive around the region.

The model that impressed us the most? The RZ, on the snowy circuit. In fact, much like we experienced with the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, the instant availability of torque with an electric vehicle means that in a controlled skid situation, it's very easy to modulate the accelerator response, because as soon as you touch it, you get the expected result. Control then becomes child's play.

The 1990 Lexus LS400 | Photo: Lexus

The 1990 Lexus ES250 | Photo: Lexus

A well-established brand

Lexus is now a well-established car brand, of course, but back 35 years ago in Canada, it was just a name, unfamiliar to most.

Initially, two models were offered, the LS400 and ES250 sedans. Things grew quickly. Today, the company markets 16 products across 88 markets. Over the past 35 years, Lexus has sold 450,000 vehicles to Canadian consumers, including 27,000 last year alone.

Fun fact: Canada is Lexus' fourth largest global market.

Two other celebrations

Later this summer, the second segment of Lexus' 35th-anniversary celebration in Canada takes place in the Toronto area. In the fall, the beautiful Vancouver region will be the setting for the third event. We’ll certainly be there and will have all the details for you.

Here are some important dates related to the brand's history in Canada, as provided by the Lexus Canada media site.

• January 17, 1990 — Lexus Division of Toyota Canada Inc. announces the names of the first 17 dealerships.

• September 1990 — Lexus launches in Canada with two sedans: the ES 250 and LS 400. By the end of the year, sales total 156 ES units and 441 LS units.

• 1991 — Lexus launches the SC 400, and Canadian sales exceed 2,600 vehicles.

• 1993 — Lexus launches the GS 300 mid-size sports sedan.

• 1996 — Lexus launches its first luxury SUV, the LX 450.

• 1998 — Lexus launches the RX 300, creating a whole new segment: the luxury SUV. That year, the RX represents 45 percent of Canadian sales.

• 2000 — Lexus launches the IS 300 sports sedan.

• 2001 — Lexus launches its first convertible model, the SC 430.

• 2002 — Lexus unveils the GX 470, its mid-size SUV.

• 2003 — Canada makes international automotive news when Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada begins building the RX 330, the first Lexus vehicle to be manufactured outside of Japan.