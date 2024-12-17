2025 Lexus TX: Pricing and Details for Canada

The Lexus TX gets even bigger for 2025. Well actually the SUV keeps its current dimensions, it's the model range that expands with the introduction of two new F SPORT versions, focused on performance and style, bringing the total number of available models to 10.

Available with gasoline or hybrid-electric powertrains, each TX is equipped with all-wheel drive and offers a spacious, comfortable cabin as befits a Lexus.

The new 2025 Lexus TX is available now from Canadian Lexus dealers, with a starting price of $69,015 for the TX 350 Luxury version.

2025 Lexus TX - What's new?

Lexus introduces minor improvements to its TX for 2025, notably third-row seats that are now power-assisted, and more advanced safety technologies for variants such as the TX 350 Executive and TX 350 F SPORT 3.

TX 500h hybrid models also benefit from a panoramic roof.

Powertrains of the 2025 Lexus TX

For 2025, the model is once again offered with gasoline and hybrid powertrain options, divided into four powertrain configurations. In Canada, all models are equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.

The TX 350 features a 2.4L, 4-cylinder turbo engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It delivers 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, with an estimated fuel consumption of 11.5L/100 km combined.

The TX 500h combines a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a parallel hybrid system. This configuration delivers 366 hp and fuel consumption of just 8.6L/100 km combined.

Canadian prices for the 2025 Lexus TX

- TX 350 Luxury - $69,015

- TX 350 Ultra-luxury - $71,767

- TX 350 Executive 7-seat - $80,021

- TX 350 Executive 6-seat - $80,771

- TX 350 F SPORT 3 - $80,644

- TX 350 F SPORT 3 w/towing hitch - $81,791

- TX 500h F SPORT Performance 2 - $84,460

- TX 500h F SPORT Performance 2 w/towing hitch - $85,607

- TX 500h F SPORT Performance 3 - $90,459

- TX 500h F SPORT Performance 3 w/towing hitch - $94,946

The Lexus TX 500h F SPORT | Photo: Lexus

The Lexus TX 500h F SPORT, interior | Photo: Lexus

The Lexus TX 500h F SPORT, second row of seats | Photo: Lexus