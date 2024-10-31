Here is the eighth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the luxury all-electric vehicles available in Canada in 2024-2025.
See also : 2024-25 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids
See also: 2024-25 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles
Today, we conclude our guide to the plug-in hybrid and all-electric models available for 2024-2025 in Canada with a look at the luxury battery-electric EVs –or “full EVs” – available on the market today.
Acura
Acura has resurrected the ZDX nameplate, although what was once a strange four-door coupe has now become a slightly more traditional five-door SUV.
Well, traditional in body style, anyway, because powertrain-wise it’s far from it in that it is one of two products borne from a Honda-GM partnership that saw the two brands share EV technologies. The ZDX thus uses GM’s Ultium battery tech to provide 102 kWh of battery power.
Range is listed at up to 480 km, while power is generous at 500 hp and you get 544 lb-ft of torque in S Type spec. Otherwise the standard A Spec model delivers 490 hp and 437 lb-ft.
While the ZDX is available as a single-motor EV in other markets, Canada only gets the dual-motor AWD version.
- - Acura ZDX max range: 480 km
See: 2024 Acura ZDX: The New Electric SUV Priced from $84,990 in Canada
See: 2024 Acura ZDX Type S First Drive: Heavy Hitter
Audi
The Audi e-tron name is fast becoming synonymous with luxury EV driving - the German brand now offers no fewer than four full-electric models: the GT sedan, Q4 small crossover (or Sportback crossover-coupe), Q6 medium crossover and Q8 full-size SUV/SUV crossover-coupe.
All except the Q4 get “S” performance models, which can mean up to 637 hp in the case of the e-tron RS GT. Range for the ‘Q’ e-tron models starts at 415 km for the Q4, all the way up to 641 for the Q6 e-Tron mid-sizer.
- - Audi e-tron GT max range: 399 km
- - Audi Q4 e-tron max range: 415 km
- - Audi Q8 e-tron max range: 459 km
- - Audi Q6 e-tron max range: 641 km
See: 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT to Deliver 912 hp
See: 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron Review: A Positive Drive, With Some Caveats ...
See: 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback First Drive: New Frontiers
See: 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron First Drive: Completing the Set