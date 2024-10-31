Here is the eighth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the luxury all-electric vehicles available in Canada in 2024-2025. See also : 2024-25 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids See also: 2024-25 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles Today, we conclude our guide to the plug-in hybrid and all-electric models available for 2024-2025 in Canada with a look at the luxury battery-electric EVs –or “full EVs” – available on the market today. Acura

The Acura ZDX Type S | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Acura has resurrected the ZDX nameplate, although what was once a strange four-door coupe has now become a slightly more traditional five-door SUV. Well, traditional in body style, anyway, because powertrain-wise it’s far from it in that it is one of two products borne from a Honda-GM partnership that saw the two brands share EV technologies. The ZDX thus uses GM’s Ultium battery tech to provide 102 kWh of battery power. Range is listed at up to 480 km, while power is generous at 500 hp and you get 544 lb-ft of torque in S Type spec. Otherwise the standard A Spec model delivers 490 hp and 437 lb-ft. While the ZDX is available as a single-motor EV in other markets, Canada only gets the dual-motor AWD version. - Acura ZDX max range: 480 km See: 2024 Acura ZDX: The New Electric SUV Priced from $84,990 in Canada See: 2024 Acura ZDX Type S First Drive: Heavy Hitter See: 2024 Acura ZDX pictures Audi

L'Audi Q8 e-tron | Photo: D.Heyman

The Audi Q6 e-tron | Photo: D.Rufiange

The Audi e-tron GT RS | Photo: D.Rufiange