Lexus is eliminating the LC, meaning it’s dropping its very last two-door car. Just months ago, the automaker announced it was axing RC coupe at the end of the 2025 model-year. The Japanese luxury brand's lineup thus becomes one made up exclusively of sedans and SUVs.

The discontinuation of the Lexus LC was recently reported by media outlets in the U.S.; Auto123 is currently awaiting an official comment from Lexus Canada.

Whatever the Canadian branch tells us, it appears Lexus’ factory in the Motomachi district near Yokohama, Japan, will cease production of the Lexus LC as early as this coming August.

The Lexus LC was originally introduced for the 2018 model-year. The model will have lasted but one generation, offered to buyers in both coupe and convertible formats.

2026 Lexus LC Convertible | Photo: Lexus

Inspiration Series to end the journey

There will be one more lap for the LC for the 2026 model-year, for which Lexus has already presented the Inspiration Series edition. That presentation had already led to speculation the model was on its last legs. The LC 500 Inspiration Series coupe, offered as a limited edition, with only 200 units available for North America, features a Matte Iridium paint finish offset by black carbon-fibre exterior elements.

As for the convertible, only 29 units were reserved for the Canadian market. It features something called a Wind exterior paint, paired with a brown retractable soft top.

V8 or hybrid

At launch, the Lexus LC offered two mechanical choices. Consumers could opt for a hybrid powertrain, which used a 3.5L V6 and an electric motor. That version was removed from the catalog for 2026. Otherwise, the Lexus LC was powered by a 5.0L V8 engine producing 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque.