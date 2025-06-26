Lexus Could Ditch V8 from LC Offering

We could be approaching the final lap for the Lexus LC500 with naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 Japanese outlet Creative Trend reports that the splendid V8-equipped coupe will disappear from the catalogue after the 2026 model-year, as will the similarly equipped IS500. This is a hard blow for purists.

A final edition reserved for the lucky few

Before it bows out, the LC500 is reportedly going to be offered in a special Pinnacle edition, limited to 200 copies — 100 coupes and 100 convertibles – and to be divvied out via lottery. Lexus will first offer them to existing owners by the end of 2025, then to the general public in early 2026. The coupés will be painted in matte silver, while the convertibles will wear Neutrino Grey, seen on the IS500 Climax edition.

As a bonus: a Mark Levinson audio system, 21-inch forged wheels and carbon-fibre side skirts and rear spoiler. A fitting final touch to live up to the myth.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Nothing confirmed for the North American market

Contacted by journalists, Lexus has not confirmed the end of the model for now, simply stating that "Lexus products vary by market." A glimmer of hope therefore remains for North American enthusiasts... at least, for a while.

A loss for the soul of the automobile

The roaring V8 isn't the fastest, but the sound makes you smile with every downshift and deserves its place in the pantheon of exceptional powertrains. As long as we can buy it with this engine, the LC500 must stay alive. Because no, the LC500h V6 hybrid version doesn't count. You don't replace a masterpiece with a pale copy.