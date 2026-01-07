Toyota continues to expand its empire. A few months after turning Century into a brand in its own right, the Japanese manufacturer is now confirming what many have long anticipated: the spin-off of Toyota Gazoo Racing, which becomes simply Gazoo Racing.

The idea of a clearer separation between Toyota and its GR division has been circulating for years. It’s now a reality, via a hierarchical structure that places Gazoo Racing above Toyota and Daihatsu, but below Lexus and Century — the latter aiming directly at brands such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Gazoo Racing's GR GT | Photo: Toyota

The GR GT, first symbol of the shift

It wasn’t hard to see this coming. As the unveiling of the GR GT concept last month, it was impossible not to notice the absence of a Toyota logo, either on the exterior or inside. What’s more, it was announced that the future V8-powered supercar won’t be sold at Toyota dealerships but at selected Lexus outlets. It was clear Toyota’s goal was and is to give Gazoo Racing a distinct and more prestigious status.

2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition | Photo: Toyota

MR2, Supra and 86: The rebirth of icons?

Gazoo Racing’s output won’t stop with the GR GT. The return of the MR2 seems increasingly likely, only this time without a Toyota logo. A new Supra, developed without BMW's help, is already confirmed, while a next-generation GR86 could become the brand's entry-level model.

The mid-engined GR Yaris M concept is further fueling rumours, while some American dealers have reportedly been given a glimpse of a resurrected Celica.

Muscular mechanics, even with four cylinders

While the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 will remain exclusive to the GR GT, other models could rely on an all-new 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (code G20E), announced at over 400 hp. That engine could become the cornerstone of Gazoo Racing, including for mid-engined configurations.

The FT-Se concept | Photo: Toyota

Electrification is also part of the plan

The FT-Se concept, an electric coupe with dual motors and all-wheel drive, could see the light of day after 2026. The future electric heir to the LFA confirms that even Toyota's flagship performance cars will soon do without internal combustion engines.

The final word

Toyota is delivering what looks like a masterstroke. By making Gazoo Racing a brand in its own right, the manufacturer gives itself the freedom to occupy a neglected niche: that of affordable and authentic sports cars.

The GR GT will serve as a technological showcase, even if its price could exceed $200,000 USD.

It remains to be seen how many of these projects will actually see the light of day. Relaunching the MR2, Celica and Supra while adding an electric coupe is an ambitious plan... perhaps too ambitious. But one thing is certain: Gazoo Racing is becoming the new emotional heart of Toyota.