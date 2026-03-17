2026 Lexus ES Electric: Maximal Range Set at 481 km

For 2026, Lexus has completely overhauled the ES sedan, now offering both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. Natural Resources Canada has just released the official range data for the 2026 electric Lexus ES.

See: Lexus Unveils 2026 ES Sedan, Coming in Hybrid and Electric Configurations

In addition to the hybrid model, Lexus is offering two all-electric variants of its sedan. This marks a major milestone for the ES; while the hybrid has been part of the lineup for several years, this is the first time the model has adopted an all-electric format. Buyers gain more choice and will be able to choose the version that best suits their needs.

Up to 481 km for the 2026 Lexus ES 350e

The 2026 Lexus ES 350e is powered by a single electric motor. This front-wheel-drive setup produces a total of 221 hp. According to data provided by Natural Resources Canada, the maximum range on a single charge can reach 481 km when the car is equipped with 19-inch wheels.

Range drops slightly to 470 km when opting for the 21-inch wheels.

| Photo: Lexus

Up to 444 km for the 2026 Lexus ES 500e AWD

In addition to the 350e versions of the new ES sedan, Lexus is also highlighting the ES 500e AWD. With 338 hp, this version is significantly more powerful. It also benefits from the Lexus DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system, which is designed to adjust torque distribution between all four wheels based on road conditions.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the 2026 ES 500e AWD can travel up to 444 km on a single charge, provided it is equipped with 19-inch wheels. The maximum range drops to 438 km if the 21-inch wheels are selected.

When including the hybrid variants and the various trim levels and equipment packages, the 2026 Lexus ES offers an extensive lineup of no fewer than 12 different configurations.