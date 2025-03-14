Lincoln is recalling just over 35,000 Navigator SUVs due to an unusual problem that can lead to a fire risk. In Canada, 1,372 units are affected by the campaign.

The recall affects 2015-2017 Navigators equipped with the LED logo lamps located on the exterior mirrors. Those display the brand's logo on the ground when approaching the vehicle, which is very visible and eye-catching at night.

LED lamps display the Lincoln logo on the ground when users approach the vehicle. | Photo: Lincoln

The problem

However, Transport Canada explains that on certain vehicles, “water could enter the LED logo lamps inside the driver and passenger side mirrors and cause a short circuit when they turn on. This is what can potentially trigger a fire."

This type of recall highlights a phenomenon proper to modern vehicles. With all the electronics added to today's models, manufacturers are increasing the risks of problems and recalls due to glitches we would never have seen before.

The problem, in this case, is that the coating material used for the lamps doesn’t properly adhere to the wire terminals, leaving gaps that can allow water to enter the lamp and come into contact with the printed circuit boards. That can lead to corrosion and, ultimately, cause short circuits. Those can go unnoticed because the checking system was designed for incandescent lamps rather than LEDs.

Lincoln told the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, that it has no reports of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The LED lamps in question were added to the model during its 2015 refresh. In 2018, the new generation received new units.

Instead of repairing the problematic lamps, Ford will ask its dealers to disconnect the power cables from the LED logo lamps.

Lincoln plans to send notification letters to owners on March 24th.