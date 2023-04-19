Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lordstown Motors Resumes Production Endurance Electric Pickup

As of February, when production as halted, the company had produced only 31 models. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Lordstown Motors is restarting production of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

•    The company stopped assembling it in February to address quality issues.

•    It's not going to be an easy battle for Lordstown, with competition going stronger by the month.

Talk about electric pickups still mostly revolves around trucks launched or in development by the three major American manufacturers, with Rivian’s R1T and the fabled, still-non-existent Telsa Cybertruck the most prominent outsiders. 

We shouldn’t forget another model that is currently on the market. Although, we’d be forgiven for forgetting. This past February, Lordstown Motors made headlines for the wrong reasons, as it had to stop production of its Endurance electric pickup truck to address quality issues. 

Now, the company says it’s restarting production of its model this month. Start-up companies have a tough time in the electric vehicle world, as they face the same issues that have and are currently affecting the industry, namely the supply chain crisis, as well as rising interest rates, but without the same resources and capital as Ford and GM have, say.
Ohio-based Lordstown Motors announced as well that it has entered into an agreement under which Amerit Fleet Solutions will service and maintain its vehicles for its fleet customers.

Lordstown Motors endurance - Front
Lordstown Motors endurance - Front
Photo: Lordstown Motors

In February, Lordstown confirmed it had only manufactured 31 units of its model for sale at that time. Of the batch, it recalled 19 that had already been delivered to customers; the rest were used internally.

In January, the EV maker had said it expected production to slow down in the first quarter due to supply chain constraints, including the availability of hub motor components.

One can only hope for a successful resumption of operations for this manufacturer, because at the end of the day, the more players in the market, the more options consumers have.

You May Also Like

2023 Lordstown Endurance Production Gets Underway

2023 Lordstown Endurance Production Gets Underway

Fledgling automaker Lordstown Motors has begun production of its 2023 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck. So far, all of two models have been produced...

Lordstown Is Short of Funds to Build its Electric Truck

Lordstown Is Short of Funds to Build its Electric Truck

Lordstown simply doesn't have enough money to build its electric pickup truck, a model that looked promising. But if its product was praised, it seems to hav...

Meet Another Future All-Electric Pickup, the Endurance

Meet Another Future All-Electric Pickup, the Endurance

Startup Lordstown Motors has produced images and details of the Endurance, an all-electric pickup truck it is developing. Parent company Workhorse Group fir...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Interior of a 2023 Subaru Outback
New-Car Smell Could Be Dangerous for your Health
Article
2024 Hyundai Elantra N
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows its New Face
Article
The first 2024 Chevrolet Corvette e-Ray
First 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Sells at ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2025 Volkswagen ID.7: VW's Electric Sedan Makes its Entrance
2025 Volkswagen ID.7: VW's El...
Video
video: A Small Indonesian Honda Brio Making 400 hp?
video: A Small Indonesian Hon...
Video
Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 