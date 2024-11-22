Lotus Partially Abandons 100-Percent Electric Plans

At the Guangzhou Motor Show in China, Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng announced a major revision of the brand's strategy. The ocmpany now plans to introduce plug-in hybrid powertrains with range extenders, dubbed "Super Hybrid" according to Autocar. This new architecture will combine turbocharged gasoline engines with batteries capable of ultra-fast charging, thanks to a 900-volt electrical infrastructure.

A change of direction for Lotus

In recent years, Lotus has made a firm commitment to electrification, promising that the Emira would be its last internal combustion model. The brand has since launched the Eletre electric SUV and the Emeya sedan, and plans to introduce an electric compact SUV and EV sports car. But with sales of luxury electric vehicles slowing and the popularity of plug-in hybrids exploding in China, Lotus is pulling back. By 2023, China will account for 25% of the brand's global sales, justifying this strategic repositioning.

State-of-the-art hybrid system

The range extender announced by Feng Qingfeng is based on an internal combustion engine that recharges batteries much faster than existing systems.

Key Features :

- Turbocharged gasoline engine for extended range.

- 900-volt electrical architecture for "flash" charging.

- A claimed total range of 680 miles (nearly 1,100 km).

Feng claims this technology will be faster than the battery swapping solutions used by some brands, such as Nio.

Which models will be affected?

Lotus has not yet specified which models will feature this innovative system. However, the Eletre and Emeya electric SUVs seem to be likely candidates, as well as the future electric compact SUV that will compete with the Porsche Macan EV.

The internal combustion engine also remains a mystery. The current Emira is equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder from Mercedes-AMG, but Lotus could opt for a different configuration.

Adapting to new challenges

This strategic reorientation reflects the evolution of the global automotive market, where plug-in hybrids are enjoying renewed interest. Lotus seems intent on combining performance, cutting-edge technology and adapting to growing consumer expectations.