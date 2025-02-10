Ford this week presented financial results for 2024 in a conference call. CEO Jim Farley used the occasion to make a few other announcements of a non-financial nature.

One of those, the revelation that Ford is working on developing powertrains with range extenders for its bigger SUVs and its pickups. Ram is doing the same with the future Ramcharger model; Scout, the Volkswagen Group's electric off-road division, is also working on range-extending electric models.

Farley said that hybrid models represent a key growth area, and that Ford will be ready to offer such powertrain options, with conventional hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range-extending electric powertrains (EREV) all possibilities.

It’s worth keeping in mind the difference between a plug-in hybrid and a range-extender. In the latter configuration, a gasoline engine is used solely to generate electricity to extend the electric vehicle's range.

"Yes, PHEV, but especially hybrid and EREVs, that on one tank of gas can get over 700 miles of range but still drive most miles all-electric. Ford will be developing flexible body-on-frame and unibody platforms that will be designed for these multi-energy powertrains, given the realities of customer affordability and range requirements.” - Jim Farley, Ford CEO

The Ford F-150 Lightning | Photo: Ford

Farley pointed out that consumers are happy to embrace electric models when it comes to smaller vehicles, but for larger SUVs and pickups, where elements like towing capacity, off-road driving skills and long-distance driving, often in remote areas, come into play, electric vehicles are proving a tougher sell, at least for retail customers.

He said that commercial buyers can cope better with large electric vehicles, as they often have better access to recharging and can amortize the costs through their business, which is not the case for the average person.

No date has been given for the arrival of new powertrains, but Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the project, reported on February 4 that the launch of an extended-range powertrain won’t happen before 2027.

Ford announced last August that it plans to launch two electric pickup trucks in 2027, one of which will succeed the current version of the F-150 Lightning. And we know that the next generation will be a dedicated electric model, unlike the current model, which is based on the regular version of the F-150.

It is of course possible, and even likely given Jim Farley's comments, that that new truck model will come with a range-extender.

All in all, things are going to get moving in the next few months at Ford, which is busily making adjustments better meet market needs.