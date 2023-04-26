Lucid Motors has announced that its Gravity SUV has begun development on public roads in the United States.

The model is expected to be available next year.

Lucid promises that its SUV will have more range than any of its competitors on the market.

Those who made a detour to the Montreal Electric Auto Show, as well as electric and luxury car enthusiasts across the country, were intrigued by the Lucid Motors Air sedan.

Lucid Gravity - Interior Photo: Lucid Motors

After a challenging first year of production, the Lucid Group has not only increased, but stabilized the production pace of its flagship vehicle, with 2300 units assembled in the first quarter of 2023.

That may not seem like much to some, but let's not forget that this is a new company and that the only model it offers sells for about $120,000 in Canada in its base configuration.

The wind of change is blowing, and it may well accelerate in the coming weeks and months. In fact, the company is quietly preparing for the arrival of its first SUV, the Gravity.

The Californian company has just revealed some information about the development process. And what it has communicated is important: the Gravity model has just entered a new phase as it is now being tested on American public roads.

Lucid Gravity - Car light Photo: Lucid Motors

" I am excited to see the Gravity SUV moving forward so quickly in its development, as it builds upon everything this company has achieved thus far and drives further advancements of our in- house technology to create a luxury electric SUV like none other. The Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, and as our technology continues to evolve and lead the market, we are in a place where the Gravity is positioned to change the world of SUVs." said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group.

Lucid says its Gravity SUV will offer "an unprecedented combination of space, performance and range.

With Gravity, we're talking about a model that will offer an advanced level of luxury, but also a five-, six- or seven-seat interior configuration, as well as a range that will dwarf any other competing product on the market. The sedan promises a range of 832 kilometers, which is an industry benchmark.

At the end of last year, the company mentioned that it expected to take reservations for its model early this year. This has not yet happened. So there is some doubt about the arrival of this newcomer, scheduled for 2024, but let's wait and see how fast things will move in the coming weeks and months.

With this type of company, growth is sometimes exponential.