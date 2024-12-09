Production of Lucid Gravity SUV Is Underway

Lucid Motors has started production of its second model. The Gravity all-electric SUV was first unveiled about 13 months ago at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The first units of the EV have now begun rolling out of the company's Casa Grande plant in Arizona, in the U.S.

The start of Gravity production is an important moment for Lucid. After launching the Air sedan, which had a much more limited run, the arrival of an SUV, the type of model that sells, will give the company munitions to do battle in the wider EV market.

In addition to the format, there’s the issue of price. Sales of the Air have been hampered by its high pricing. In the third quarter of this year, Lucid sold just 2,781 units. That's a small number but it's still some 90 percent more than in the same period in 2023. Lucid can realistically expect higher numbers with an SUV.

2025 Lucid Gravity, in profile | Photo: Lucid

A Grand Touring first

The company will initially offer only the slightly more expensive Grand Touring variant, priced at around $95,000 in the U.S. A Touring variant will follow later in 2025, priced at around $80,000 USD. We'll have to wait and see for Canadian prices when the model arrives.

The company also hinted that a third, more stripped-down Pure version would eventually be introduced, with a more tempting price tag.

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring delivers an output of 828 hp and the automaker estimates a range of some 700 km. If that actually proves to be the case, it will be more than any other electric SUV on the market.

Lucid is also working on a smaller SUV to compete with the Tesla Model Y; that should be ready to go by the end of 2026. A base price of under $50,000 USD has been hinted at, but it's still very early days.

Note that in addition to the Arizona plant, Lucid also has a factory in Saudi Arabia. Expansions are planned so that production could eventually reach 150,000 vehicles a year to meet demand.

Clearly, the company has a well-defined plan. Whether it will be viable remains to be seen. Much will depend on the success (or failure) of the Gravity SUV.

2025 Lucid Gravity, interior | Photo: Lucid

2025 Lucid Gravity, front | Photo: Lucid