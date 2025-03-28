Lucid Motors is recalling 4,294 Air sedans because the driver-side floor mat could move and interfere with the accelerator pedal, preventing it from returning to its original position when released.

That’s an obvious hazard, especially so with such a powerful car as the all-electric Air.

The recall concerns the all-weather floor mats of the Lucid Air. The company is not aware of any accidents resulting from the situation, says the US NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the American equivalent of Transport Canada.

The problem

Because they are attached to the floor by tabs, rather than by anchors, the floor mats could move, and in so doing interfere with the accelerator pedal.

According to NHTSA documents, the mats are manufactured by Visscher Caravelle, based in the Netherlands.

The problem was observed in August 2024, when a Lucid employee reported that the accelerator pedal had become stuck while testing a vehicle.

The solution

Lucid will reimburse the cost of the mat to owners. To avoid any danger, the company recommends they simply remove the mat before the correction is made.

Owners of vehicles equipped with floor mat anchors can purchase a version of the mats that has holes to adapt to the anchors.

Explained a Lucid representative in an email to Automotive News, “The safety of our customers and their families is the highest priority. Lucid has begun contacting the owners of vehicles for which these mats were originally designed to notify them of the recalls and to provide further information.”