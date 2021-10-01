Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Lucid Recalls 203 Air Sedans Over Suspension Issue

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

When a new manufacturer comes to market with a first vehicle, you have to expect a few missteps. You hope there aren’t, but you know there will likely be some. After all, if century-old automakers still can't avoid recalls, how can a new company?

Take, for example, Lucid Motors. The California-based EV maker announced this week that it is recalling just over 200 Air sedans due to a potential safety issue. The decision sent the company's shares down nearly 5 percent in the markets.

Lucid explains that in some rare cases, it is possible that the front strut damper in the suspension system was assembled incorrectly by the supplier. The company says it’s not aware of any instances of the part failing in its vehicles, but it expects that about 1 percent of the 203 units affected will be found to include the incorrectly assembled damper.

The company is so new that it does not yet appear on Transport Canada's recall page.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Lucid Air, rear
Photo: Lucid
Lucid Air, rear

Assembly of the Lucid Air began last September, after being delayed due to safety concerns. So far, deliveries have been slow, as evidenced by the number of recalled units.

There's no need to be overly concerned just yet, but we'll keep a close eye on the situation. Lucid Motors has big ambitions and the last thing it needs is to get off to a rocky start with a model burdened by a slew of recalls.

See also: Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

See also: A Maximum Range of 837 KM for the Lucid Air

See also: Lucid Air Electric-Powered Sedan Finally Gets its Big Reveal

Photos:Lucid
Lucid Air pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid has provided pricing for the brand-new Air model for Canada, the first time it puts dollar figures on its electric sedan outside of the U.S. Simultaneo...

Lucid Motors Opens Vancouver Retail Space, its First in Canada

Lucid Motors Opens Vancouver Retail Space, its First in C...

Lucid Motors opened a retail space in Vancouver this Saturday. This is the upstart EV maker’s first Lucid Studio in Canada, in fact its first anywhere outsid...

Production of the Lucid Air EV Is Underway

Production of the Lucid Air EV Is Underway

Lucid Motors launched production this week of its first all-electric model, the Air sedan. With a claimed range of 837 km, it promises to be a talking point.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The new electric DeLorean, 2022
The DeLorean will rise officially from the as...
Article
2018 Honda Accord
Honda Accord, CR-V’s Automatic Emergency Brak...
Article
Audi Q4 e-tron
Audi Will Offer 5G Technology in Its Vehicles...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
Thousands of Ford Broncos Waiting for Parts to Be Delivered
Thousands of Ford Broncos Wai...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 