Lucid Motors has confirmed it will unveil an "electric exploration concept" this Thursday, a new model that will enrich its young lineup.

Although details are limited, all signs point to it being an off-road version of the Gravity electric SUV. The presentation will take place during Monterey Car Week in California.

| Photo: Lucid

An automaker focused on luxury and efficiency

After launching the Gravity in late 2024, Lucid now offers two electric vehicles considered among the most luxurious and energy-efficient on the North American market. The Lucid Air is the best-selling luxury electric sedan in the U.S. for the first half of 2025. The Gravity, for its part, is a high-end SUV with a sleek design and remarkable range.

| Photo: Lucid

| Photo: Lucid

Clues point to an off-road model

Images posted on social media show some revealing elements: a roof-mounted headlight or light bar, blacked-out rugged-style wheels and other details specific to off-road vehicles.

This positioning is reminiscent of Rivian's California Dune Edition versions, which notably add underbody protection, exclusive paint colour, all-terrain tires and a reinforced suspension.

Current and future models

Currently, the Gravity Grand Touring is offered starting at $134,500 CAD, with a range of up to 724 km. A limited-run Dream Edition version exceeds 1,000 hp. A more affordable variant, the 828-hp Gravity Touring at $113,500 CAD, is coming later this year.

Lucid is also working on a mid-size EV for 2026, but it is unlikely to be the model presented this week.

See you in Monterey

The new concept will be officially unveiled on August 14, during Monterey Car Week. Enthusiasts will have to wait a few more days to find out if Lucid truly intends to invest in the high-end electric exploration vehicle segment.