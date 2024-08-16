2025 Lincoln Navigator Debuts at Pebble Beach

The Lincoln Navigator gets a serious upgrade for 2025. Ford’s premium brand chose the Monterey Auto Week to present the redesigned SUV.

Design of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator

Aesthetically, the Navigator is highly recognizable, but it also bears styling cues introduced with the brand's most recently overhauled models, such as the Nautilus and Aviator.

Up front, a new grille featuring a chain-link motif leads the way. It’s framed by LED lighting, with the Lincoln logo prominently displayed and illuminated. A light strip runs the width of the front, while the rear gets its own LED strip, curving subtly around the taillights. The styling here is streamlined, reminiscent of the Land Rover Range Rover.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, interior | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, seating | Photo: Lincoln

Inside

The 2025 Navigator’s interior takes luxury to the next level. The centerpiece is a 48-inch screen that spans the entire width of the dashboard, as we saw with the latest Aviator. A second touchscreen and shifting buttons flank a square steering wheel. Lincoln drew inspiration from crystal for the control knob found on the centre console.

The front seats offer 24-way power adjustment for the driver and 22-way for the passenger. Heating, ventilation and massage are on the menu for these seats. The extended Navigator L variant offers an additional lengthwise leg, increasing cargo space without sacrificing clearance for rear occupants.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, central console | Photo: Lincoln

Technology in the 2025 Lincoln Navigator

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications are of course included, and they can be accessed wirelessly. The multimedia system responds to voice commands and can be updated to display videos or games when the vehicle is parked. A 28-speaker Revel audio system takes care of the music. Up to 14 USB sockets are sprinkled throughout in the cabin.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, front grille | Photo: Lincoln

Powertrain of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator

The 3.5L turbocharged V6 is once again the engine of choice; it delivers 440 hp and 510 lb-ft, and mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Sadly, Lincoln isn’t making any mention the addition of a hybrid variant, this despite recent speculation that was in the cards. There’s time for that to change of course, given that the model is only expected at dealers in the early months of 2025.

Rejuvenate mode: how to stand out from the crowd

There are other new or overhauled elements for the model in 2025, but we’ll know more about that once the opportunity to drive it arises.

But to illustrate the importance of such a vehicle for the brand, and as a sign of the importance for brands competing in this category to distinguish their product from the others, it’s worth touching on the Rejuvenate mode that the company is launching with the 2025 Navigator.

This setting, when activated, moves the driver's seat back, activates the massage function and starts the seat heating for five or 10 minutes. The screens go into sleep mode, the vehicle emits a soothing fragrance and the audio system pipes relaxing music through its 28 speakers. The screens display motifs inspired by natural elements, such as earth, wind, fire, water, or even the aurora borealis and a waterfall.

In this category, clearly, there’s a strong focus on the sensory experience, not just the driving experience. And so we have Rejuvenate mode.

The 2025 Lincoln Navigator will arrive in dealerships in the spring of 2025. Pricing should be announced shortly before.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, front | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, profile | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, three-quarters rear | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, from above | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, three-quarters front | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, panoramic roof | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, rear seats | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, hatch | Photo: Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator, badging | Photo: Lincoln