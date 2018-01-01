Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Manual Gearbox Returning for 2022 Civic Hatchback, Si and Type R

It’s no secret, the manual transmission hasn't had it easy in recent years as many manufacturers are discontinuing it with certain models. When we recently learned that the new 2022 Civic sedan would no longer be available with it, folks into stick shifting started to get scared.

A Honda Civic without a manual gearbox is like a summer without sunshine or an ear of corn without butter - something is missing. But while the manual-box sedan is done, fortunately, Honda has confirmed that the 2022 hatchback, Si and Type R versions will still be able to benefit from the mechanical transmission. And as was the case before, the Si and Type editions will receive it and only it.

Honda Civic Si
Photo: V.Aubé
Honda Civic Si

Where buyers will have a choice is with the Hatchback variant. This version will come with an automatic transmission or a manual gearbox for the driver to who wants to be more active with their hands and feet.

So far, Honda has only given us a pre-taste of the 11th generation Civic sedan. Of course, we're eagerly awaiting details on the other three models in the lineup. The plan is to launch those once the four-door Civic is on the market. Should we expect big changes under the hood? Some are hoping there will be, but since the company has carried over the previous engines in the case of the sedan, we shouldn't be surprised if Honda does the same with the other models.

