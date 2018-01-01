After the sedan, Honda has now unveiled the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback. Of course, we already had a good idea of what it was going to look like, but the official presentation does reveal the rear end’s design, which proves to be pretty interesting.

How so? The back end of the five-door Civic has hints of the Kia Stinger to it.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, three-quarters rear

Even more interesting is that the new model comes in more versions than before, which means that buyers have more choices with this body configuration than with the sedan. We find the same two engines as in the four-door, but in addition, the manual transmission will be offered with both engines. You’ll recall of course that the sedan no longer has a manual transmission, which is a real sacrilege to many.

As for the two engines, the base LX version will receive the same 2.0L 4-cylinder good for 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque as the sedan. The 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder, previously the only one available with the Civic Hatchback, is back under the hood of the Sport and Sport Touring trims. Its 180 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque makes things more interesting in terms of performance for the model. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard, with a 6-speed manual available across the board.

The rear cargo area offers 707 litres of space with the rear seats in place. Note that the rear seats fold in a 60/40 ratio to expand the cargo space. Honda has not for the moment provided details as to volume in that layout.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, profile

Equipment included is similar to that of the sedan, so the base versions have a 7-inch touchscreen as standard, which increases to 9 inches as you move up the range. The Sport Touring version also features a fully digital dashboard, navigation and a Bose audio system. The Honda Sensing suite is back to throw in a wide range of standard features and driving aids are as present as with the sedan.

Finally, Honda says the Civic Hatchback's structure is a little stiffer than the sedan's, though that probably won’t be too noticeable on the road. Honda also promises a 40 mm wider opening for cargo.

We'll have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of this Civic hatchback soon, so stay tuned for more details and a full review of the 2022 edition soon.

See also: The 2022 Honda Civic: More Sophisticated and Better Equipped

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, interior