We don't talk much about Maserati, but the Italian firm is working on some interesting projects these days. To that effect, they just gave a sneak preview of a model currently in the works, the Grecale compact SUV.

Judging by the silhouette in the first image released and the information shared by the FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) division, the Grecale will be positioned under the Levante in the Maserati lineup. Think of the Porsche Macan compared to the Cayenne, or the BMW X3 in relation to the X5.

As for the name, it designates a wind system found in the northeastern Mediterranean. For those who don’t know, it’s Maserati tradition to name vehicles after a wind system, for example the names Mistral, Ghibli, Levante, Bora, Merak and Khamsin, all used throughout the brand's history.

One detail in particular provided by Maserati is very revealing: the SUV will be built at the FCA plant in Cassino, Italy, where the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio SUV are assembled. So we can venture a guess and predict that the Grecale will be based on the Stelvio. That model’s platform, it should be noted, is that of the Giorgio.

It remains to be seen what will be proposed under the hood, but given that the option of the V8 engine of the Quadrifoglio version of the Stelvio is (likely) on the table, we’re not too worried. Maserati also has another powerful it has recently introduced, a 630-horsepower twin-turbo V6 that takes the name Nettuno.

Maserati says that the Grecale is destined to play a leading role for it. We will thus be suitably interested in more news on it as it comes.

The official debut of Le Grecale is scheduled for next year.