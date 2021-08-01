Maserati Lineup Welcomes New Trims for 2022 Model-Year

Maserati is refreshing its lineup for the 2022 model-year with three new trims for each of the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante models, set to debut at brand dealerships in October. Here’s what each of those new trims offers:

GT

This trim targets a more urban, modern-oriented demographic, what Maserati calls the “dynamic and curious global citizens”. You know who you are. For North America, the GT versions of the 2022 Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante models get a 345-hp twin-turbo V6 engine.

The outside is distinguished by chrome fascia accents, and alloy wheel rims (19-inch for the Ghibli and Quattroporte and 20-inch for the Levante). The interior gets leather comfort seats with a Dark Mirror trim for the Ghibli GT, a Radica wood trim for the Quattroporte GT and a Black Piano trim for the Levante GT.

Photo: Maserati 2022 Maserati Quattroporte GT

Modena

Here we’re more into aggressive and sporty styling mode, with Maserati apposing the elegant, dynamic and fun-to-drive adjectives on the Modena variants. North American consumers choosing Ghibli or Quattroporte Modena trim get 424-hp twin-turbo V6, while the Levante Modena gets a twin-turbo V8 good for 550 hp.

These variants come with sport bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 19-inch alloy wheel rims (for Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 20-inch rims (for Levante). Black Piano trim interiors decorate each of the Modena trims.

The Levante Modena S also adds the Driver Assistance Package, including the Active Driving Assist, Nerissimo Package, including a black window surround and gloss black brake calipers.

Photo: Maserati 2022 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

Trofeo

This is the more performance-minded trim, and so it comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 580 hp. The equipment list is also the longest with this version. The outside is decked with carbon-fiber trim, 21-inch alloy wheel rims on the Ghibli and Quattroporte that grow to 22-inches on the Levante, and red brake calipers are found on all three. The interior is top-of-the-range luxurious, with sport seats in full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather.

All three trims feature the new Maserati hood logo that we first saw on the upcoming MC20 sports car, the new Trident badge on the C-pillar and revised Maserati lettering in back. Badging just above the side air ducts identify each trim.