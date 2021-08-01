Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Maserati Lineup Welcomes New Trims for 2022 Model-Year

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Maserati is refreshing its lineup for the 2022 model-year with three new trims for each of the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante models, set to debut at brand dealerships in October. Here’s what each of those new trims offers:

GT
This trim targets a more urban, modern-oriented demographic, what Maserati calls the “dynamic and curious global citizens”. You know who you are. For North America, the GT versions of the 2022 Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante models get a 345-hp twin-turbo V6 engine.

The outside is distinguished by chrome fascia accents, and alloy wheel rims (19-inch for the Ghibli and Quattroporte and 20-inch for the Levante). The interior gets leather comfort seats with a Dark Mirror trim for the Ghibli GT, a Radica wood trim for the Quattroporte GT and a Black Piano trim for the Levante GT.

2022 Maserati Quattroporte GT
Photo: Maserati
2022 Maserati Quattroporte GT

Modena
Here we’re more into aggressive and sporty styling mode, with Maserati apposing the elegant, dynamic and fun-to-drive adjectives on the Modena variants. North American consumers choosing Ghibli or Quattroporte Modena trim get 424-hp twin-turbo V6, while the Levante Modena gets a twin-turbo V8 good for 550 hp.

These variants come with sport bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 19-inch alloy wheel rims (for Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 20-inch rims (for Levante). Black Piano trim interiors decorate each of the Modena trims.

The Levante Modena S also adds the Driver Assistance Package, including the Active Driving Assist, Nerissimo Package, including a black window surround and gloss black brake calipers.

2022 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo
Photo: Maserati
2022 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

Trofeo
This is the more performance-minded trim, and so it comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 580 hp. The equipment list is also the longest with this version. The outside is decked with carbon-fiber trim, 21-inch alloy wheel rims on the Ghibli and Quattroporte that grow to 22-inches on the Levante, and red brake calipers are found on all three. The interior is top-of-the-range luxurious, with sport seats in full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather.

All three trims feature the new Maserati hood logo that we first saw on the upcoming MC20 sports car, the new Trident badge on the C-pillar and revised Maserati lettering in back. Badging just above the side air ducts identify each trim.

GT badging
Photo: Maserati
GT badging
Trofeo badging
Photo: Maserati
Trofeo badging

You May Also Like

Polestar 2 Gets More-Affordable Entry-Level Version for 2022

Polestar 2 Gets More-Affordable Entry-Level Version for 2022

The all-electric Polestar 2 will come at a reduced price in 2022, notably with the addition of a sub-$50,000 2WD entry-level version. The more-powerful, two-...

The 2022 Acura RDX Freshens Up

The 2022 Acura RDX Freshens Up

Acura is giving its RDX SUV some mid-cycle updates for the 2022 model-year. The current generation of Acura's best-selling model is reaching middle age and e...

Subaru Officially Presents 2022 Forester Wilderness Edition

Subaru Officially Presents 2022 Forester Wilderness Edition

A day after early leaked images spoiled the little bit of suspense left surrounding the next Wilderness edition, Subaru presented the Forester’s newest varia...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Revised 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Notches Up Thr...
Article
The future Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center
GM Will Build EV Battery Cell Innovation Cent...
Article
2023 Honda Civic Type R
Honda Teases 2023 Civic Type R as It Prepares...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV
Subaru Shares Video Previewin...
Video
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 