Revised 2025 Audi A3 Presented, Revealing Design Updates and New Features

2025 Audi A3
Photo: Audi
Khatir Soltani
 The sedan also gets a distinctive new finish, the Allstreet

Audi has presented its revised 2025 Audi A3, featuring significant updates designed to strengthen its position in the premium compact car segment. In addition to the introduction of the new Allstreet finish, the Audi A3 benefits from minor cosmetic and technological tweaks.

 

The new 2025 Audi A3
Design of the 2025 Audi A3

The new A3 wears a modernized exterior, featuring subtly reworked front and rear fascia. The grille, as imposing as ever, blends with a sporty bumper design. The redesigned headlamps and lights feature “light signatures”, allowing buyers to further personalize the vehicle for a distinctive touch. Three new exterior finishes enrich the colour palette: Progressive Red, District Green, and a matte shade of Daytona Gray.

Interior of 2025 Audi A3
Interior and technology
The 2025 A3 features a revised centre console and instrument panel, highlighting a new gearshift design that frees up more space on the console. The infotainment system with 10.1-inch touchscreen is retained, now enhanced by a greater number of downloadable applications.

2025 Audi A3 red
Powertrain of the 2025 Audi A3

No major changes are announced for the model, which retains it 201-hp turbo engine available with all-wheel drive. Full specifications for our market, including pricing, will be annnounced later this year.

2025 Audi A3 yellow
The A3 Allstreet
The big news is the introduction of the Allstreet trim level. This variant gives the model crossover airs, what with 30 mm more ground clearance than the standard A3 Sportback. The Allstreet displays a rugged look, highlighted by a large octagonal radiator grille and unique styling elements evoking a front skid plate. Roof rails and dark wheel arch and rocker panel trim accentuate the vehicle's vertical appearance.

In Europe, the A3 Allstreet will launch with a 148-hp mild-hybrid engine (35 TFSI) combined with a 7-speed S tronic transmission. A 6-speed manual version is also planned, while the diesel variant will not be offered on the Canadian market.

Exterior design of 2025 Audi A3
The 2025 Audi A3, with its Sportback and Allstreet versions, emphasizes comfort, technology and personalization, reinforcing the brand's appeal to customers seeking both performance and prestige in a compact format. The new features announced promise to renew interest in this iconic model in the Audi universe.

Auto123 will be in Germany next month to test-drive the revised new Audi A3, so stay tuned for a first review.

Glimpse of the new 2025 Audi A3
