Mazda launched a hybrid version of its CX-50 SUV last year. It was expected that the CX-5 cousin would follow, and the company confirmed this week that it will.

However, we'll have to wait for the next generation of the model to have a CX-5 hybrid, and that will be for 2027. Especially in Canada, this should help an already popular SUV gain even more sales.

New powertrain, developed by Mazda

Rather than using the Toyota RAV4's hybrid system, as the CX-50 hybrid does, the 2027 hybrid CX-5 will benefit from internally developed technology.

For now, we don’t know much about the future hybrid system, but we can expect it will use a 4-cylinder Skyactiv-Z developed by the company, and that two electric motors will be associated with it, at least in the all-wheel-drive versions.

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

That Skyactiv-Z engine is destined to replace Mazda’s Skyactiv-G powertrains across its model range. The new-generation engine offers an air/fuel mixture that is perfectly balanced throughout the engine speed range, which will reduce exhaust emissions when power is used. That will also help the engine meet environmental regulations for more years to come.

The CX-5 is a cornerstone model of Mazda's lineup, and the arrival of a new vintage, combined with a hybrid offering, could well boost sales significantly for the company.