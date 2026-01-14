The Next-Gen Acura RDX Will Be Hybrid

Acura has teased its next-generation RDX, but more important than the silhouette revealed today is confirmation that the SUV will get a dual-motor hybrid-electric powertrain. The hybrid configuration will be a first for the brand.

We can expect the fourth-generation model to debut at some point “in the next couple of years”, according to the automaker. And when it does, it will be carrying Acura’s new dual motor, hybrid-electric system. Like many other automakers in today’s challenging environment, Honda’s premium brand is looking to offer its customers “a mix of hybrid, EV and ICE models”, according to Acura Canada Assistant VP Nathan Muir.

Acura says it will be suspending production of the current, third-generation RDX in the first half of this year as it paves the way for the new hybrid model.

Since 2007

The first-generation Acura RDX debuted for the 2007 model-year and has been a top seller for the brand pretty much ever since. Acura says it has sold upwards of 850,000 units of the compact SUV in North America over its three generations.