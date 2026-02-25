Mazda does not currently intend to add a Meridian version to the CX-5 lineup.

This was confirmed to Auto123 by Chuck Reimer, Product Communications Manager for Mazda Canada. "At this time, we have no plans to introduce any versions of the CX-5 other than those already launched or confirmed. As previously mentioned, we plan to add a new hybrid model to the CX-5 range in 2027. We look forward to sharing more details about this closer to its launch," he stated.

A Meridian Edition in line with the CX-50

Mazda first introduced a Meridian variant with the CX-50. The more adventurous trim was very much in tune with a current trend, which a number of automakers have contributed to. Think of toughened-up variants like Nissan’s Rock Creek, Honda’s TrailSport and Ford’s Tremor versions.

Mazda’s CX-50 Meridian got special badging and 18-inch wheels shod with Falken all-terrain tires, most notably. Unfortunately, the tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world has led to Mazda cutting imports of the CX-50 to Canada. The SUV is manufactured in Huntsville, Alabama and so is subject to retaliatory taxes.

| Photo: Mazda

All of that means that Mazda Canada no longer offers a rugged compact SUV in its catalog. That’s a shame because in our view, a Meridian version of the 2026 CX-5 could have enjoyed considerable success with Canadian consumers.

Three trims in the 2026 lineup

In total, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 catalog contains only three versions: GX, GS and GT. Each is powered by the 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine, the turbocharged powertrain having been removed from the lineup for the model's third generation. Among the noteworthy updates for the new CX-5 iteration is the inclusion of a 15.6-inch touchscreen.