• The Mazda CX-70 will feature the same engines as the CX-90, according to a leaked document.

Rewind to January of this year: Mazda introduced the CX-90 SUV, which marked a new chapter for the brand as it focuses increasingly on offering premium if not luxury models. Forward to January 2024: the company will unveil the CX-70, the next model to follow this approach.

We’ve known for some time this model was on the way, but we’ll know more about it next month. In fact, we know more about it right now, thanks to some new information discovered by the AutoGuide website.

Documents submitted by Mazda to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) reveal that the CX-70 will be offered with the same engines as the CX-90. Last October, the company hinted that the offering would be substantially the same. This new bit of information confirms it.

2024 Mazda CX-90 Photo: Mazda

This move is logical, namely because the vehicles share the same structure. And although the CX-70 will not offer a third row like its big brother, it will still be of substantial size.

The CX-90 offering includes two engines. The first is a 3.3L inline-6, assisted by a turbocharger and good for 280, 319, or 340 hp, depending on the version, and 369 lb-ft of torque. The second engine is a 2.5L 4-cylinder that, with the help of electric motors, provides 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque... and an electric range of 42 km.

It is possible that the CX-70 might not get the more powerful version of the inline-6; Mazda could prefer to reserve that one for the bigger CX-90. We’ll know more about that when the model is officially presented in January.

All-wheel drive will, of course, be part of the package.