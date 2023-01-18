Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Mazda CX-90 Teased Again Ahead of Late January Reveal

For the first time, Mazda will equip a model with an inline 6-cylinder engine. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Mazda shares another teaser and more information about its upcoming SUV, the 2024 CX-90.

•    The new model will offer a 340-hp inline 6-cylinder engine.

•    In addition to the hybrid version being unveiled in late January, a plug-in hybrid variant will be introduced later.

Mazda's newest SUV is set to be unveiled at the end of January. We will be heading to Los Angeles for the big reveal of the 2024 Mazda CX-90.

That it’s an SUV is obvious from the teasers shown so far, but now we also learn that Mazda will be introducing a new powertrain and a new approach with the CX-90.

The Mazda CX-90 will come with a 3.3L turbocharged inline-6, the kind of engine found in many luxury brands. The block will offer 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, enough to take performance from a Mazda SUV to another level.

Mazda says it makes that kind of power when fueled by premium gasoline, but doesn't provide figures for 87-octane fuel. With the company's turbocharged 4-cylinder, there is a 23-hp difference between the minimum and maximum output (227 and 250). One can imagine a capacity of about 300 hp with regular gasoline, if there is a difference. We should learn all about it at the end of the month. 

This 6-cylinder turbo is assisted by a light-hybrid system. The power will be managed by a new all-wheel-drive system that will give priority to the rear, as with the German luxury models that are clearly in the manufacturer's sights. A second engine option will also be announced, this one for a plug-in hybrid configuration. It too will be focused on performance. No word yet on when that version will launch on the market.

The image shared today, as well as the information on the powertrain, gives another idea of what's in store at the end of the month. It also confirms that we shouldn't expect a massive design departure. The CX-50's signature design was certainly the inspiration for the CX-90. 

We'll be able to confirm all that in a couple of weeks.

Browse cars for sale available near you

You May Also Like

Mazda Will Unveil Hybrid Rotary Engine This Week

Mazda Will Unveil Hybrid Rotary Engine This Week

Mazda will unveil its hybrid rotary engine on January 13 – this coming Friday - at the Brussels Auto Show. Many questions remain unanswered, namely because a...

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Come in a Plug-in Hybrid Version

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Come in a Plug-in Hybrid Version

Mazda says the new 2024 Mazda CX-90, set to be introduced in January, will be offered in PHEV configuration. This is great news, but let's hope the model off...

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Debuts, With All-Wheel Drive and a Hybrid Powertrain

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Debuts, With All-Wheel Driv...

Chevrolet has unveiled details about the first hybrid-powertrain Corvette in history. The 2024 Corvette E-Ray comes with performance reminiscent of the Z06 v...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Volvo XC60
Volvo Issues Small-Scale Recall for Potential...
Article
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Wyoming Politicians Propose Bill to Ban the S...
Article
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Coupe
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Debuts, With Al...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in a Car Wash
Man Flips his Toyota Camry in...
Video
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid on January 17
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvett...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 