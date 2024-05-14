Mazda's adoption of electrification is slower than elsewhere. Which is somewhat the norm with smaller manufacturers. That said, the Japanese automaker is about to offer a few more solutions in this area, with the hybridization of two popular models within the brand, the CX-50 and CX-5 SUVs.

These will join the new CX-90, offered in plug-in hybrid configuration, as well as the CX-70, soon to hit the market and benefiting from the same mechanics as the CX-90.

The company's first-quarter financial results revealed Information about the addition of a hybrid variant of the two compact SUVs. Mazda plans to introduce a hybrid CX-50 in the second half of this year. The technology used will be that developed by Toyota. Earlier this year, Mazda launched a CX-50 hybrid on the Chinese market.

Car and Driver further reports that additional information will be revealed in June concerning that model.

Mazda's financial report also mentions a new generation for the CX-5. The company is said to be developing its own hybrid powertrain to be offered with the next generation.

When the CX-50 was launched, many believed that the CX-5 was finished, just as the company eliminated the CX-3 and CX-9 after the arrival of the CX-30 and CX-90. Continued robust sales of the CX-5 means it will continue to exist alongside the more adventure-focused CX-50.

Finally, according to the financial report, Mazda would also like to introduce a new electric model in 2027.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this. There's no doubt that Mazda's range needs new blood if it is to remain competitive in the marketplace.