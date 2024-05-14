Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Mazda CX-50 and CX-5 Will Soon Have Hybrid Variants.

Mazda CX-50 | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Daniel Rufiange
 The CX-50 hybrid would feature the Toyota RAV4's hybrid system.

Mazda's adoption of electrification is slower than elsewhere. Which is somewhat the norm with smaller manufacturers. That said, the Japanese automaker is about to offer a few more solutions in this area, with the hybridization of two popular models within the brand, the CX-50 and CX-5 SUVs.

These will join the new CX-90, offered in plug-in hybrid configuration, as well as the CX-70, soon to hit the market and benefiting from the same mechanics as the CX-90.

The company's first-quarter financial results revealed Information about the addition of a hybrid variant of the two compact SUVs. Mazda plans to introduce a hybrid CX-50 in the second half of this year. The technology used will be that developed by Toyota. Earlier this year, Mazda launched a CX-50 hybrid on the Chinese market.

Car and Driver further reports that additional information will be revealed in June concerning that model.

Mazda's financial report also mentions a new generation for the CX-5. The company is said to be developing its own hybrid powertrain to be offered with the next generation.

When the CX-50 was launched, many believed that the CX-5 was finished, just as the company eliminated the CX-3 and CX-9 after the arrival of the CX-30 and CX-90. Continued robust sales of the CX-5 means it will continue to exist alongside the more adventure-focused CX-50.

Finally, according to the financial report, Mazda would also like to introduce a new electric model in 2027.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this. There's no doubt that Mazda's range needs new blood if it is to remain competitive in the marketplace.

