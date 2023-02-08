2023 Mazda Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

After a few relatively quiet years, things are heating up at Mazda. Most notably, the Japanese automaker is introducing two new plug-in hybrid models this year. The new vehicles will offer more luxury than ever, a strategy aimed at repositioning the lineup in the automotive industry.

At Mazda, the shift to electric vehicles is not happening at the same pace or with the same philosophy as elsewhere. We’re thus only beginning to get a picture of what the company is up to. We know that it wants 40 percent of its sales to be all-electric by 2030.

In the meantime, it is working on another kind of change, this time with its gasoline engines and its image. Here's what Canadian consumers can expect from the Mazda brand in 2023.

THE (ONLY) CAR

Mazda3

The current Mazda3 was introduced for 2019. It's not yet time for a renewal, but discoveries made last December give an idea of the direction the brand could take with its iconic model. Indeed, sketches sent to patent authorities show a compact car that would run on batteries. An electric Mazda3 would allow the company to break new ground in this category, while for the moment, electrification is mostly a matter of SUVs and larger cars.

We'll be watching closely.

THE SUVS

Mazda CX-30

The CX-30 is already in its fourth year on the market. It sat alongside but is now replacing the CX-3, which is being retired in 2023. The model is built on the structure of the Mazda3, which explains the driving pleasure it provides. For 2023, the 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine gains 5 hp to 191 (torque remains at 186 lb-ft). Especially, it’s more economical (by 0.8L/100 km on average) thanks to a new cylinder-deactivation system.

It's still early to talk about a next generation, especially in a context where electrified models will show up, sometimes to replace existing products.

Mazda CX-5

The current generation of the CX-5 made its first steps for the 2019 model-year. This places it on the list of vehicles that are set to be renewed by the automaker in the more or less near-future.

For the past few years, rumours have grown more persistent about a repositioning of the brand's vehicles in the automotive arena. In fact, Mazda is aiming to achieve the status of a luxury manufacturer; or at least, a company known for offering more luxurious products. This also means more mechanically refined vehicles, and the CX-5 has long been identified as the first model that would receive the turbocharged 6-cylinder (inline) engine the manufacturer is developing.

In the end, the CX-90 will have that distinction, though we shouldn't be surprised to see the CX-5 follow.

It's worth noting that, logically, the CX-5 wouldn't be replaced by the slightly larger CX-50? Not necessarily. Mazda has often said that the two models have different vocations. The segment where they operate is also the most popular in the industry; there's room for both.

Mazda CX-50

Photo: V.Aubé 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo

The CX-50 made a bit of fashionably late arrival in 2022. The SUV carries over the essentials of its smaller CX-5 cousin but offers a bit more space, and more importantly, a more rugged, adventurous style. We'll have to wait a few years before the rumours start about what's next for this model.

Mazda CX-9

The CX-9 enters its seventh and final year in its current form. On the road since 2017 in the same form, it has surpassed its predecessor in terms of popularity. With three rows of seating, it serves a specific clientele that needs space. Behind the wheel, it's one of the most fun to drive in its class, as it feels like you're driving a smaller model when you're at the controls.

It will not be coming back in 2024, with Mazda replacing it with a similar, but differently designed vehicle, the CX-90.

Mazda CX-90

The CX-90 made its grand reappearance on January 28 at an event in California, which we attended. Basically, Mazda is playing the luxury card to the hilt with this SUV, which is positioned at a higher level in the world of high-end vehicles. This is visible when you see the interior, but also when you take a look under the hood where a new 3.3L turbocharged inline-6 engine makes its debut. With 340 hp, the driving experience promises to be interesting. A light-hybrid system (48 volts) will be part of the package.

The CX-90 will feature a second powertrain, this one a plug-in hybrid system with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, 100-kW electric motor and 17.8-kWh high-voltage battery. All in all, we can expect the same power output as the CX-60 unveiled in Europe, so 323 hp, though this has not yet been confirmed.

One thing is for sure, Mazda wants to change its image with this vehicle, as it will also do with the CX-5, if the rumours are to be believed.

See also: The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Makes its Entrance

See also: 2024 Mazda CX-90: Pricing and Details for Canada

See also: 2024 Mazda CX-90 pictures

Mazda MX-30

In terms of electrification, Mazda already has a model on the market, the MX-30. To say that it disappointed would be an understatement. With only 160 kilometers of autonomy, it's not up to snuff.

There is hope, however, as a plug-in hybrid variant equipped with a rotary engine was recently introduced and is expected in 2024. The Mazda MX-30 R-EV is essentially a range-extender electric model, as the role of the small rotary block (830cc) will be to recharge the battery. For the moment, we're talking about 80 kilometers of freedom, but that's on the more generous European WLTP cycle. We can expect 60-65 km at home.

Mazda CX-70

The CX-70 is a new model that Mazda plans to introduce somewhere this year, certainly as a 2024 product. It will offer two rows of seats instead of three like the CX-90, but it would borrow the mechanical components of the latter. We can also expect it to play the luxury card, especially since it will be positioned higher than the CX-5 in the Mazda family of vehicles.

THE (ONLY) SPORTS CAR

Mazda MX-5

Finally, what more can be said about the MX-5, the best-selling roadster in history? The success continues for this model, which continues to seduce customers looking for fun at an affordable price. The current generation is certainly the most successful in history and represents a sure bet for any buyer, as well as a very good financial move when thinking in the very long term because of its excellent resale value.

The model can still be delivered with a soft top, or with a retractable hard top in RF configuration.

