Mazda Canada is cutting prices on the plug-in hybrid versions of the CX-70 and CX-90 mid-model year for 2026.

By lowering the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of its two midsize SUVs, Mazda makes them eligible for the $2,500 federal rebate. This incentive is granted under the Government of Canada's Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP).

The price reductions took effect on June 2.

Starting at $48,999

With this price adjustment, the 2026 Mazda CX-70 plug-in hybrid now comes with a base price of $48,999 for the GS SC version. Until now, its price was set at $52,750. Its electric range stands at 51 km.

As for the 2026 Mazda CX-90 GS plug-in hybrid, its price has also been revised downward. It now costs $49,999, down from $53,750. In terms of its electric range, it delivers 43 km.

Mazda CX-90 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The goal, making electric driving more accessible

“We know Canadians are increasingly focused on managing their everyday costs, including what they spend at the pump,” said Amy Fleming, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. “This update reflects our focus on making electrified driving more accessible, so more customers can experience the benefits of plug in hybrid technology in a way that fits their lifestyle.”

Mazda undoubtedly also sees an occasion to take advantage of the current market love for PHEVs to give sales of its two midsize SUVs a bit of a boost.