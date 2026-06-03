Mazda Canada is cutting prices on the plug-in hybrid versions of the CX-70 and CX-90 mid-model year for 2026.
By lowering the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of its two midsize SUVs, Mazda makes them eligible for the $2,500 federal rebate. This incentive is granted under the Government of Canada's Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP).
The price reductions took effect on June 2.
Starting at $48,999
With this price adjustment, the 2026 Mazda CX-70 plug-in hybrid now comes with a base price of $48,999 for the GS SC version. Until now, its price was set at $52,750. Its electric range stands at 51 km.
As for the 2026 Mazda CX-90 GS plug-in hybrid, its price has also been revised downward. It now costs $49,999, down from $53,750. In terms of its electric range, it delivers 43 km.
The goal, making electric driving more accessible
“We know Canadians are increasingly focused on managing their everyday costs, including what they spend at the pump,” said Amy Fleming, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. “This update reflects our focus on making electrified driving more accessible, so more customers can experience the benefits of plug in hybrid technology in a way that fits their lifestyle.”
Mazda undoubtedly also sees an occasion to take advantage of the current market love for PHEVs to give sales of its two midsize SUVs a bit of a boost.