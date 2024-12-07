Mazda has confirmed its ambition to revive its heritage of rotary-powered sports cars, but with a touch of electrification. CEO Masahiro Moro recently stated that the Iconic SP concept, unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, is progressing towards future production.

A spiritual successor to the RX-7?

The Mazda Iconic SP could well become the long-awaited spiritual successor to the legendary RX-7. The coupe sports an innovative hybrid powertrain based on a dual-rotor rotary engine, used as a generator for an electrical system. This configuration delivers an impressive combined output of 365 hp, surpassing those of the RX-7 and RX-8.

According to Masahiro Moro, development is progressing "step by step". Although Mazda has not yet announced a launch date, the enthusiasm surrounding the project suggests that an official announcement could arrive in the near-future.

The Mazda Iconic SP concept, portes ouvertes | Photo: Mazda

The Mazda Iconic SP concept, intérieur | Photo: Mazda

Hybridization at the service of innovation

The hybrid engine of the Mazda Iconic SP is not just a nod to the past. As a range extender, it generates electricity for a smaller battery, thus reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. This technical choice addresses one of the main challenges of EV design: the trade-off between range and lightness.

A powertrain adapted to American expectations

The CEO specified that the dual-rotor rotary engine is designed to produce more electricity, a feature particularly suited to the North American market, where consumers favour power and performance.

During the presentation of the concept, Masahiro Moro described the Iconic SP as a symbol of Mazda's commitment to a future where driving pleasure and innovation coexist. In addition, Mazda design head Masashi Nakayama confirmed that the concept was designed with a clear intention for production. He did add that Mazda is currently working to overcome "technical hurdles" before finalizing the project.

The Mazda Iconic SP concept, avant | Photo: Mazda

The Mazda Iconic SP concept, arrière | Photo: Mazda

The Mazda Iconic SP concept, trois quarts avant | Photo: Mazda