Mazda confirme la production de son concept Iconic SP

The Mazda Iconic SP concept | Photo: Mazda
Benoit Charette
 The spiritual heir to the RX-7 is progressing towards production.

Mazda has confirmed its ambition to revive its heritage of rotary-powered sports cars, but with a touch of electrification. CEO Masahiro Moro recently stated that the Iconic SP concept, unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, is progressing towards future production.

A spiritual successor to the RX-7?
The Mazda Iconic SP could well become the long-awaited spiritual successor to the legendary RX-7. The coupe sports an innovative hybrid powertrain based on a dual-rotor rotary engine, used as a generator for an electrical system. This configuration delivers an impressive combined output of 365 hp, surpassing those of the RX-7 and RX-8.

According to Masahiro Moro, development is progressing "step by step". Although Mazda has not yet announced a launch date, the enthusiasm surrounding the project suggests that an official announcement could arrive in the near-future.

The Mazda Iconic SP concept, portes ouvertes
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, portes ouvertes | Photo: Mazda
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, intérieur
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, intérieur | Photo: Mazda

Hybridization at the service of innovation
The hybrid engine of the Mazda Iconic SP is not just a nod to the past. As a range extender, it generates electricity for a smaller battery, thus reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. This technical choice addresses one of the main challenges of EV design: the trade-off between range and lightness.

A powertrain adapted to American expectations
The CEO specified that the dual-rotor rotary engine is designed to produce more electricity, a feature particularly suited to the North American market, where consumers favour power and performance.

During the presentation of the concept, Masahiro Moro described the Iconic SP as a symbol of Mazda's commitment to a future where driving pleasure and innovation coexist. In addition, Mazda design head Masashi Nakayama confirmed that the concept was designed with a clear intention for production. He did add that Mazda is currently working to overcome "technical hurdles" before finalizing the project.

The Mazda Iconic SP concept, avant
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, avant | Photo: Mazda
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, arrière
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, arrière | Photo: Mazda
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, trois quarts avant
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, trois quarts avant | Photo: Mazda
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, trois quarts arrière
The Mazda Iconic SP concept, trois quarts arrière | Photo: Mazda
