Mechanical breakdown insurance, still relatively unknown to the general public, is a particularly useful complementary guarantee for vehicle owners, especially those with used models. It covers repair costs in case of mechanical, electronic, or electrical failure, when such breakdown is not related to an accident, negligence, or lack of maintenance. This type of insurance offers additional security, particularly when the vehicle is no longer covered by the manufacturer's warranty.

What is Mechanical Breakdown Insurance?

Mechanical breakdown insurance is a specific insurance contract, independent of classic car insurance, that covers all or part of the repair costs related to a sudden and unforeseen breakdown affecting mechanical, electrical, or electronic components of the vehicle. It aims to protect the driver against the sometimes very high costs of certain repairs, especially on complex or older vehicles. This type of insurance is particularly interesting for vehicles that have exceeded the manufacturer's warranty period, generally two to seven years depending on the brand.

What are the advantages of this insurance?

Enhanced financial security: A major breakdown can lead to very high costs, especially if it affects major parts like the engine or gearbox. Mechanical breakdown insurance covers a large part of these expenses, thus limiting the financial impact for the owner.

Daily peace of mind: The driver knows they are covered even in case of unforeseen technical problems. This allows for more relaxed driving, without fearing often costly unexpected events.

Added value for resale: A vehicle still under a mechanical breakdown insurance contract inspires more confidence in a potential buyer. This can be a strong selling point during resale.

Adaptability of guarantees: Some contracts offer several levels of coverage according to needs, ranging from basic protection to more comprehensive plans.

What Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Covers

Depending on the insurance companies and the options chosen in the contract, coverage may include:

The engine (cylinder head, crankshaft, pistons, etc.)

The gearbox (manual or automatic)

The braking system (master cylinder, discs, etc.)

The clutch (mechanism, release bearing, disc)

The electrical circuit (alternator, starter, etc.)

Electronic components (engine control unit, ABS, ESP, etc.)

Certain cooling or air conditioning components, depending on the contract clauses.

It is crucial to carefully read the general and special conditions of the contract to understand exclusions, any waiting periods, reimbursement limits, and the conditions for applying guarantees.

Who can subscribe?

In general, any owner of a vehicle out of manufacturer's warranty can subscribe to mechanical breakdown insurance. However, insurers often set eligibility criteria, such as a vehicle age limit (e.g., 8 to 10 years) or a maximum mileage (often between 120,000 and 180,000 km). Some insurers also require a recent technical inspection or a certificate of good vehicle condition.

How much does it cost?

The cost of this insurance varies depending on several factors, including:

The make, model, and engine type of the vehicle

The year of first registration

Current mileage

The chosen level of coverage (from basic to comprehensive)

The deductible amount

The driver's profile (bonus/malus, history)

On average, monthly rates range from 10 to 40 euros, but can be higher for high-end or older vehicles. Some insurers also offer more advantageous annual plans.

Conclusion

Mechanical breakdown insurance is a forward-thinking and cost-effective solution to deal with technical contingencies that may arise throughout a vehicle's life. It is aimed at all those who wish to extend their car's lifespan without being exposed to sudden and significant expenses. To make the right choice, it is essential to compare offers, evaluate your real needs, and thoroughly analyze the contract clauses, especially exclusions and coverage limits. Thus, this coverage can represent a real financial and technical safety net for discerning motorists.