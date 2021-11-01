Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Mercedes-AMG EQE Makes Its Official Debut

Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, profile
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, profile

Mercedes-Benz's electric lineup is rapidly taking shape with new model announcements coming at a steady pace. This week the German automaker presented a performance-focused variant of a model we've already seen, the EQE.

The newest EQE carries the AMG badge, which of course means it will deliver lots of power and a dynamic driving experience. The newcomer joins the AMG EQS in the lineup.

The new AMG EQE 53 brings the output of the regular model's two electric motors to 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Dynamic Plus package, it's even possible to boost output to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. With this amount of horsepower, it takes only 3.4 and 3.2 seconds, respectively, to reach 97 km/h from a standstill. Torque is sent to the wheels through a single-speed transmission. A less-powerful AMG EQE 43 model will be offered in Europe, but not in North America.

AMG says it has improved the powertrain and cooling system for this 53 version. Most of the power is sent to the rear, to provide the necessary sense of sportiness. The vehicle’s 90.6-kWh battery is the same as the regular EQE. As you’d expect, with more power, the range will be reduced, but we don’t yet have official figures for that.

Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, three-quarters rear
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, three-quarters rear

Otherwise, the AMG EQE is equipped with a standard air suspension, which offers more firmness than that of the regular model. Carbon-ceramic brakes are available as an option. Then there's a special wheel height feature for this AMG EQE version; it's configured with staggered tire widths (wider at the rear than at the front), in contrast with the AMG EQS.

Aesthetically, the AMG EQE models share their body panels with the regular versions, but get unique wheels and an AMG appearance package to help set them apart. Differences include a rear spoiler, additional artificial sound, and AMG touches inside for the instrument cluster. Several seating styles are also specific to the AMG model.

Clearly, there will be tons of power and performance on tap, but what about emotion? Without the roar of a traditional engine, that remains to be seen. We'll have a chance to get back to that when we get behind the wheel of the model.

Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, interior
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, from above
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, from above
Photos:Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG EQE pictures
See the complete Gallery

More Articles

